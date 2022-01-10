Meeting Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi said- Proper alternative to defeat hatred in those elections; BJP’s Sambit Patra retaliated

Meeting Election 2022: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) stated on Monday that the meeting elections of 5 states (5 State Meeting Election 2022) I’ve the proper alternative to defeat hatred. He tweeted with the hashtag ‘Election 2022’, “Proper time to defeat hate.” (Election Date Announce) did. Rahul Gandhi now (Rahul Gandhi) BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in this tweet of (Sambit Patra) has retaliated. Responding to this tweet, he wrote that those that hate “Hindu” and “Hindutva” very a lot, they’re positive to lose.Additionally Learn – Meeting Election 2022: Within the states the place there are meeting elections, there shall be very tight safety preparations, VVIP go back and forth shall be carefully monitored

Patra mentions Rahul Gandhi’s overseas travel in his tweet (Rahul Gandhi Overseas Consult with) However tauntingly requested, from the place are you doing this tweet? Will you come via March 10? Shall we embrace that Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) Within the remaining week of December, he had left for a overseas travel. Ahead of the elections, the BJP took a jibe at his consult with. And then the Congress leaders had claimed that the Congress leaders would go back within the first week of January. Additionally Learn – UP Election: ED’s Joint Director has taken VRS, can contest elections with BJP price tag

The similar goes to occur… Those that hate “Hindu” and “Hindutva” extraordinarily.. are positive to lose. So the place are you tweeting from?

Will you come via March tenth? https://t.co/wGcpblHy5k – Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 10, 2022

Additionally Learn – Video: CM stated – used to be there a safety risk, Top Minister, I am getting Mahamrityunjay recited if there may be any illness…

Meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP Meeting Election 2022) Beneath this, polling shall be held in seven stages from February 10 to March 7, whilst in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa, votes shall be solid in one section on February 14. Manipur will cross to polls in two stages on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes for the meeting elections of those 5 states shall be hung on March 10.