Meeting Elections 2022: United Kisan Morcha distances itself from farmers’ organizations contesting elections in Punjab, stated this

Meeting Elections 2022: Punjab Meeting (Punjab Vidhansabha Chunav) Farmers group contesting elections now United Kisan Morcha (Sanyunkt Kisan Morcha) is probably not part of. The SKM, which led the motion in opposition to the 3 agricultural rules of the Middle, gave this knowledge. It's noteworthy that those agricultural rules had been repealed. The SKM has referred to as for a national 'Betrayal Day' on January 31 to protest in opposition to no assurance from the federal government at the calls for of farmers, together with prison ensure of Minimal Toughen Worth (MSP) of plants.

SKM leaders stated in a press convention after the assembly in Kondli at the Singhu border that Rakesh Tikait, chief of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), can be from Uttar Pradesh for 3 days from January 21 to press for the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra. Will move to Lakhimpur Kheri. Ajay Mishra's son is accused of killing the protesting farmers by means of crushing them with a car final 12 months.

SKM chief Yudhveer Singh stated, "Tikait will meet the sufferers, farmers in prison and officers. If no growth is made, farmers' organizations would possibly level a sit-in in Lakhimpur. The SKM had spearheaded the motion at the borders of Delhi until December 2021 in opposition to agricultural rules.

Singh additionally stated that the SKM does no longer believe the farmers’ organizations contesting elections in Punjab and they’ll now not be part of the SKM. “The organizations taking part within the elections aren’t a part of the SKM. We can take a call about our courting with him within the SKM assembly within the coming days.” SKM chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan stated, “SKM has not anything to do with them (farmer organizations taking part within the elections). Two outstanding SKM leaders Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Balbir Singh Rajewal, who’ve been a part of protests in opposition to agricultural rules for greater than a 12 months at the borders of Delhi, have introduced their access into the electoral struggle in Punjab. Chadhuni has shaped his personal political celebration. Some organizations concerned within the United Kisan Morcha (SKM) have shaped a Samyukta Samaj Morcha to contest the Punjab Meeting elections, which has introduced to contest the elections beneath the management of Balbir Singh Rajewal.