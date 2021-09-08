Meeting Elections: BJP in electoral mode, who were given the duty of the place in 5 states, know main points

Meeting Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Celebration has introduced election in-charges for the following 12 months 2022 meeting elections in 5 states. BJP Nationwide President JP Nadda has introduced the names of election in-charges for the meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur on Wednesday, wherein Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shall be Uttar Pradesh, Prahlad Joshi to Uttarakhand and Gajendra Singh. Shekhawat has been given the command of Bhupendra Yadav in Punjab, Manipur and Devendra Fadnavis in Goa.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi shall be on Lucknow excursion on September 10 and 11, know this system

Together with the election in-charge, BJP Nationwide President JP Nadda has additionally introduced the names of co-in-charges for the elections. Prahlad Joshi has been made election in-charge in Uttarakhand. So there, Locket Chatterjee and RP Singh shall be co-in-charge.

In Uttar Pradesh, Union Training Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will take price of the election in-charge. So there, seven co-in-charges were appointed within the state. Anurag Thakur, Arjun Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Vivek Thakur, Saroj Pandey, Captain Abhimanyu and Anupurna Devi. On the identical time, 6 group in-charges have additionally been made in UP, together with Sanjeev Chaurasia from Brij, Sanjay Bhatia from West UP, Satya Kumar from Avadh, Sudhir Gupta from Kanpur, Arvind Menon from Gorakhpur and Sunil Ojha from Kashi.

In Punjab, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been made election in-charge and 3 co-in-charges were made right here too. Those come with the names of Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi and Vinod Chavda.

In Manipur, Bhupendra Yadav was once made the election in-charge, whilst Pratima Bhowmik and Ashok Singhal were given the chance to turn into co-in-charge.

Meeting elections are going to be held in 5 states of the rustic early subsequent 12 months. Out of those, there are 4 states the place the BJP executive is already in energy. Elections may also be held in those 5 states between March-April.