Meeting of veteran ministers of Modi government before talks with farmers, discussion on this strategy!

new Delhi: Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are demonstrating in the thousands on the Delhi border against the new agricultural laws passed by the central government (Farm Bills 2020). This performance continues for 6 consecutive days. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have reached the house of BJP President JP Nadda and are holding a meeting to protest.

Let us know that this meeting is being done at a time when Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has already invited the leaders of farmers organizations for talks on 1 December (Farmers Meeting on Farm Bills). Earlier this meeting was to be held on December 3, but Tomar called this meeting at Vigyan Bhavan on December 1 at 3 pm in view of the demonstration.

Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda, to hold a meeting over farmers protest

On one hand, while the big leaders and officials of the central government are participating in the meeting, a meeting has also started between the farmers organizations on the Singhu border. In this regard, the leader of the farmers organization, Baljit Singh Mahal, says that now the meeting is being held in relation to whether to accept the proposal of the Central Government or not. The farmers have to say about this new law that they will be stopped due to this law. They want the government to bring a law regarding the minimum support price

Explain that in view of the increasing agitation farmers, Delhi Police Alert was issued this morning by Delhi Police. This Babat Tikari border has been closed. At the same time Jhatikheda and Badusari border have been kept open for two-wheelers. Many routes have also been diverted.