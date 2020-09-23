Meeting with Chief Ministers on Corona, PM Modi said- need to focus on tests, contact tracing, treatment and monitoring

new Delhi: PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers regarding the Corona virus. During this, PM Modi said that we need to focus on effective investigation, contact tracing, treatment, monitoring and clear message. Along with this, we have to move forward with full force on the economic front while fighting Kovid-19. Also Read – UP: How 48 corona patients died in private hospitals of Lucknow, now to be investigated

PM Modi said that states should assess the effectiveness of the one-day or two-day lockdown and consider whether they do not obstruct economic activities. In the review meeting related to Corona, PM Modi has also said many things about the mask.

We need to increase our focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, monitoring and clear messaging: PM Modi during his meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven # COVID19 high burden States / UT to review COVID response and management.

PM Modi said that experts show that the role of mask is very much in preventing infection. It is difficult to get used to the mask, but it has to be used. Nevertheless, it should be an essential of everyday life.