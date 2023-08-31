Meg Ryan Is Back In A Romantic Comedy In The First Trailer For ‘What Happens Later’:

Within What Happens Later, inspired by Steven Dietz’s play Shooting Star, the famous actor from When Harry Met Sally as well as You’ve Got Mail co-wrote, directed, and starred in the movie. Ryan wrote the story with help from Dietz and writer Kirk Lynn.

Bill and Willa, who used to be together, are stuck at a small airport overnight because of snow. Willa, a magical thinker, as well as Bill, a catastrophic thinker, find that they are still attracted to and bothered by each other even though they haven’t seen each other in decades.

But as they figure out the puzzle of their shared past and comparison their present circumstances to the thoughts they once had together, they start to wonder if their meeting was just a chance or if it was something more magical.

Ryan Said That Romantic Comedies Work Best When The Two Main Characters Are In Some Way Different From Each Other And Have A Rhythm:

The description says that What Happens Later was created to bring back the “cheeky magic” of Ryan’s rom-coms from the 1990s.

Ryan stated that rom-coms work best when the two main characters are different in some way but have a flow of intelligence, humor, conversation, and banter that shows how well they fit together.

Ryan Talked About What Made Him Write “What Happens Later” In An Interview:

“It’s just been extremely enjoyable to see David accept this guy, who I believe is anything like David. “But I truly connected to the Willa thing,” she said in an interview before the players went on strike.

“To see him throw himself into every scene to the fullest, he’s funny, smart, sweet, and impossible to resist. The actor also talked about how the familiar theme “evolves” in What Happens Later.

During an interview, Ryan talked about where the ideas for “What Happens Later” came from. Ryan said, “It has a lot in common with movies from the 1940s, like ‘Bringing Up Baby,’ in terms of the dialogue and the way things move.”

Bill And Will Were Already In A Serious Relationship Years Before:

“Nora Ephron utilized to say that romantic comedies were really a great way to say something about the times, so we do the same thing in this movie.”

“What Happens Later” is Ryan’s second movie as a director. His first was the WWII thriller “Ithaca,” which he and Tom Hanks worked on together in 2015.

Ryan hinted that “What Happens Later” possesses a standard “will they or won’t they?” plot, with the twist that the characters Bill and Will have already been together for years.

Duchovny Gave A Sneak Peek Of It’s Really Good At The Tribeca Film Festival Within June:

“Sometimes you have to wonder, Will they be together? Won’t they be with each other? “What Happens Later changes the rom-com genre a little bit because of this,” she said. “It’s also regarding old people, but it’s still romantic as well as sexy.”

Duchovny talked about the movie at the Tribeca Film Festival within June. He said, “It’s really good. The movie What Happens Later truly good. I mean, the whole movie is just myself and her, as well as it’s just a throwback, sweet movie.”

Ryan has said before that directing a movie “takes so much of you,” yet she has always wanted to do it. In 2015, Ryan said, “Directing is the most satisfying job I’ve ever had.” “You feel so accountable because, as the emotional link, you know how important it is for the story to be felt.”