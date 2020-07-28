Meg Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting in Tearful IG Live Session

A tearful Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Live on Monday afternoon to thank her followers, assail her haters and converse briefly concerning the July 12 incident throughout which she says she was shot in her ft. On that night time, she and one other lady have been in a automobile with rapper Tory Lanez when he was arrested for carrying a hid weapon. Preliminary studies stated that Megan had minimize her ft on damaged glass in the automobile, however she later stated she had been shot in the ft; surveillance footage of the incident exhibits her limping from the automobile and leaving bloody footprints.

“I simply need y’all to know a bitch is alive and properly and powerful as f— and able to get again to my common programming,” she stated on the finish of the session.

Carrying a shiny white prime and with rigorously styled hair, she started by saying, “I actually simply needed to get on right here, and I’m smiling regardless that a whole lot of issues have been y’know… making me not smile however I’m again… and I see lots of people pianint pretend ass narratives and making up tales, however I additionally see lots of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I actually respect that,” she started, earlier than persevering with with info that she has stated earlier than however not in fairly as a lot element.

“I used to be shot in each of my ft and I needed to get surgical procedure to get the sh– – to get the bullets taken out, and it was tremendous scary,” she stated, as she started to cry and fan herself. “Oh, I didn’t suppose I used to be gonna cry… It was simply the worst expertise of my life and it’s not humorous, it’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making pretend tales about. I didn’t put my palms on no one I didn’t should get shot.

“And thank God that the bullets didn’t contact bones or break tendons,” she continued. “The place the bullets hit at, they missed all the things, however the motherf—ers was in there.”

She then apparently transitioned to discussing why she didn’t initially inform police what had occurred. “And it’s not that I used to be defending anyone, I simply wasn’t prepared to talk,” she stated. “Y’all take your complete life to Instagram and Twiter and make it a diary, and that’s not me. I ain’t by no means seen so many males chime in one thing that ain’t none of their motherf —in’ enterprise. What in case your sister bought shot?”

The put up was apparently made in response to a TMZ report over the weekend in which a supply stated that hospital information present Megan underwent surgical procedure a “gunshot harm” when she was admitted to L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital, though additional particulars have been unclear. Los Angeles police have confirmed that they’ve opened an investigation into the incident primarily based on Megan’s feedback.