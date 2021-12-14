Mega Man will have his own movie: it will be an exclusive live-action adaptation for Netflix

Although Netflix has not yet confirmed the news, the production company in charge of the project came forward and revealed the information.

By Axel García / Updated 13 December 2021, 22:53 30 comments

Sonic will not be the only blue hero who will have his own movie, because Mega Man is getting ready to go out in a feature film Netflix exclusive. There are almost no details about the project, as Netflix has not broken its silence, but the production company in charge, Supermarché, has made the news 100% official, through its official site.

Despite confirming the news, the producer did not reveal more details“Mega Man, a live-action sci-fi adventure inspired by Capcom’s video game, is currently in development,” read the words of Supermarché. “The details are secrets for now … we’ll let you know when we have some fun things to share. “

According to IGN, the Mega Man movie is still in the works. early stages developmental. It was in 2018, when we initially heard about the project, which seems to be the same one we are talking about today, well Henry Joost Y Ariel Schulman, the scriptwriters mentioned at the time, are in charge of the film, according to the official site of Supermarché.

In 2019, Capcom reiterated its interest in the project, mentioning that films based on its licenses, such as Resident Evil and Street Fighter, add “new value” to the company. “They will be followed by Monster Hunter and Mega Man, who are also scheduled for the Film adaptation live image, “the studio mentioned at the time.

If the project is really in its initial stages of production, then it will surely take a long time to see its first advance, a possible reason why Netflix is ​​still saving the surprise. Being a live-action project, let’s hope that the Blue Bomber does not go through criticism about its design in the movie, just as it happened to Sonic.

