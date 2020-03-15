Megacopter Blades of the Goddess Coming to Steam

Carl Williams writes, “Megacopter Blades of the Goddess is coming to Steam. Take into accout the Strike assortment of video video games that started existence at the Sega Genesis? Wilderness Strike, Jungle Strike, Metropolis Strike, Soviet Strike, and in spite of all the things Nuclear Strike which ended the franchise all shared the comparable level of view. Later iterations did implement just a little bit of three-D allowing rotation of the sport international while the major three have been locked viewpoints and angles.”