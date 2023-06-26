Megalobox Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

TMS Entertainment or its affiliate 3xCube created and animated the Japanese anime Megalobox.

Yo Mariyama, the director of Megalobox, developed it in honour the legendary boxing manga Ashita No Joe’s 50th anniversary.

An exciting sports animation with everything—love, caring, anger, competitiveness, and more—set in late 21st-century Japan.

In addition to having all of those things, it also arouses a sensation of exhilaration and serotonin surge that is accompanied with a dread of illegal activity.

A popular anime series with elements of the slice-of-life and combat genres, Megalo Box is set in the realm of boxing. The anime, which Yo Moriyama directed, debuted in 2018.

The anime returned as “Megalobox 2: Nomad” and was first shown as 13 episodes both Tokyo MX and BS11 during April 4, 2021, until June 27, 2021, much to the delight of its fans.

TMS Entertainment, which also produced the first season, obtained the licencing from Funimation for the second season.

The studio got permission for Dr. Stone’s third season after reaching the hearts of viewers with animes like Fruits Basket and Dr. Stone.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary to the famed manga series “Ashita no Joe,” “Megalo Box” is a sports-themed TV animation.

In the future Japan of “Megalo Box,” there is a growing economic gap between the affluent and the poor.

Megalo boxing, a variant of the age-old sport in which participants are permitted to wear mechanical equipment that increases their power, is one of the finest forms of entertainment in contemporary civilization.

Joe, the main character, becomes famous in the initial season by competing without any equipment and ultimately taking first place in the Megalonia competition.

He is shown roaming the nation at the start of the second season while fighting clandestinely under the alias “Nomad.”

The well-known Japanese anime television programme Megalobox was created by Katsuhiko Manabe was Kensaku Kojima and directed by Y Moriyama.

TMS Entertainment of its subsidiary, 3xCube, are the companies behind the production and animation of the show.

Megalobox Season 3 Release Date

The first season of Megalobox ended on June 29, 2018, with the first episode airing on April 6, 2018. Between April 4, 2021, and June 27, 2021, the second season aired.

IMDb users now give Megalobox a 7.8 out of 10 rating. There had been no official announcement about the show’s renewal for season 3 to far.

You will be informed as soon as the news is available about the most recent series, even if the conclusion of season 2 did leave some rumours concerning the show’s renewal.

Megalobox Season 3 Cast

Gearless Joe/ Junk Dog who is Voiced by Yoshimasa Hosaya (Japanese) and Kaiji Tang (English), is an underground Megaloboxer who is forced to throw fights to earn money for his crooked manager.

Gansaku Nanbu who is Voiced by Shiro Saito (Japanese) and Jason Marnocha (English), Junk Dog’s manager, coach and a gambler with a drinking problem who keeps making him throw fights, even though deep down he believes in Junk Dog’s abilities.

Yuri is Voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese) and Lex Lang (English), Yukiko’s bodyguard and the Megaloboxing champion.

Sachio is Voiced by Michiyo Murase (Japanese) and Erica Mendez (English), who is a young boy from the impoverished Restricted Area who is talented at using and fixing machinery. In the second season, Sachio, now a teenager, has become an underground Megaloboxer.

Yukiko Shirato who is Voiced by Nanoko Mori (Japanese) and Erika Harlacher (English), the head of the Shirato Group who oversees the Megalonia tournament.

Fujimaki is Voiced by Hiroyoki Kinoshita (Japanese) and Jamieson Price (English), a mob boss that sets up fixed fights for Junk Dog and Nanbu.

Tatsumi Leonard Aragaki who is Voiced by Makoto Tamura (Japanese) and Greg Chun (English), Nanbu’s former student. He makes his return to Megaloboxing 3 years before the start of the story and fights his way up to rank 17.

Miyagi who is Voiced by Yohei Tadano (Japanese) and Jake Eberle (English)

Mikio Shirato is Voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Japanese) and Robbie Daymond (English).

Mac “The Hero” Rosario who is Voiced by Atsushi Miyauchi

Ryugo Sakuma who is Voiced by Chikahiro Kobayashi

Marla who is Voiced by Farahnaz Nikray (Japanese) and Jalitza Delgado (English)

Mio who is Voiced by Yumi Hino (Japanese) and Kevin Thelwell (English)

Edison Liu who is Voiced by Masaya Fukunishi

Megalobox Season 3 Trailer

Megalobox Season 3 Plot

This show centres on Joe, a guy who competes in arranged fights at fight clubs under the alias Junk Dog.

He nearly collides with Yukiko Shirato, the CEO from Shirato Company, one day, and her bodyguard Yuri gives him the cold shoulder as a result.

Junk Dog starts a fight and Yuri, but Yukiko breaks it up. The next day, Junk Dog competes against someone else, but Yuri enters the arena to challenge him.

Being his Megalo Boxing champion, Yuri easily defeats Junk Dog and then invites him to compete in the Megalo Boxing competition “Megalonia”.

Junk Dog needs a valid citizenship ID to join the ranking and to be among the top of his official Megalobox rating in order to battle Yuri in Megalonia.

He has three months to make his way to the top for the megalobox rankings, which he ultimately succeeds in doing. From there, he competes under the alias Nomad while throughout the nation. Joe and Mac get into a fight at the conclusion of season 2.

Although Joe’s character growth was the focus of the last episode, the fighter who chose a battle with Yuri and went on to win the Megalonia now approaches every bout with complete respect and enthusiasm for his opponent.

Even his opponent Mac notices that he is sporting the Chief’s hummingbird gear, which is worn by him. We now anticipate seeing more of Joe’s growth in the upcoming season.

As they always have been, more than just adventures and battles would be an essential component of the programme. All in all, we have faith that season 3 will just as explosive as seasons 1 and 2.

TMS Entertainment and its subsidiary 3xCube created and animated the Japanese anime television series Megalobox, which was created by Y Moriyama. Two seasons of the show have already been made available.

Megalobox made its debut during the first season, while season 2 increased the series’ interest. Megalo Box Season 2: Release Date, Storyline, Cast, and All the Information You Need Due to the success of both seasons, season 3 is currently in high demand.

The setting of Megalobox is late-twentieth-century Japan. In this series, boxers use exoskeletons to battle.

The protagonist of the tale is an underground boxer who goes by the ring moniker Junk Dog. He joins the Megalonia boxing match in an effort to beat the champion, Yri.

We seen how Joe made a comeback in the previous season despite having trouble fitting in. The dramatic conclusion raised a lot of issues that will be addressed in Megalobox’s following season.