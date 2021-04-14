Megan Ellison Returns To Work at Annapurna – Now What?

On April 7, Annapurna CEO Megan Ellison made headlines as the one notable present enterprise determine to brazenly criticize Scott Rudin on social media after the most recent expose of the tremendous-producer’s alleged office abuse and toxicity was printed final week.

Whereas some activists and movie lovers applauded Ellison for talking out, others discovered it hypocritical for somebody who additionally has a fierce mood and has had explosive incidents of her personal, in line with 4 sources with direct information of such conduct.

Ellison’s re-emergence on Twitter was probably the most public signal of life from the 35-yr-previous producer and Oracle heiress in additional than a yr. Three months in the past she quietly returned to her dwelling base of Los Angeles and resurfaced at her firm after a mysterious self-imposed hiatus in Hawaii that started over the Christmas holidays in 2019.

Having “ghosted” her troopers on the bottom in Los Angeles and a dwindling quantity in New York even earlier than in addition to through the international pandemic, insiders mentioned Ellison has elevated her function within the every day operations of her manufacturing firm (albeit remotely, as her West Hollywood workplace has but to completely reopen, like many workplaces throughout the U.S.) Her sabbatical got here after a sequence of properly-documented misfortunes for Annapurna, which was based ten years in the past. This features a failed try and increase Annapurna right into a theatrical distribution engine; the departure of excessive-profile film titles; a company monetary meltdown that noticed the intervention of her father, Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison; layoffs because of COVID-19; and the departures of some members of Ellison’s trusted govt crew.

Throughout her break in Hawaii, Ellison hung out nursing her skilled wounds by entertaining visitors and creatives together with Spike Jonze (the director of one among Annapurna’s most notable movies, “Her”), in line with these conversant in her whereabouts.

Whereas the mercurial producer had at all times been vulnerable to bouts of absence, none had lasted as long as this newest tour, in line with sources. When departing in 2019, folks conversant in her actions mentioned she left Annapurna’s Chief Inventive Officer Sue Naegle to reply questions in regards to the firm’s ongoing viability. When Ellison returned to Los Angeles at the tip of January 2021, she engaged within the firm’s negotiations to accumulate Jerrod Carmichael’s Sundance entry “On the Depend of Three.”

A spokesperson for Annapurna declined to touch upon Ellison’s lengthy break from her job. One other supply conversant in the corporate mentioned Ellison routinely spends her holidays in Hawaii, a visit that was extended because of the pandemic lockdown. The supply mentioned Ellison was at all times out there to her crew and famous that the unfold of Covid-19 compelled a shutdown of manufacturing and distribution. Naegle’s duties as CCO contain being a public face to the city, added the supply.

The query lots of Ellison’s workers and business friends are actually asking is, how does she transfer her diminished model ahead as she returns to a quickly remodeling Hollywood?

Annapurna’s movie unit has been considerably hobbled, and hasn’t launched a movie because the August 2019 flop “The place’d You Go, Bernadette,” a Richard Linklater drama starring Cate Blanchett. The film misfired with critics and earned a paltry $10 million home field workplace on a reported $18 million funds. Ellison was identified for her shut relationships with acclaimed filmmakers like Kathryn Bigelow, Paul Thomas Anderson and David O. Russell, however business gamers are not assured that some A-record creatives would take an opportunity on the as soon as-free-spending Ellison given her skilled setbacks.

After putting in his personal forensic accountants to keep away from Chapter 11 chapter and resolve greater than $200 million in debt in 2019, sources say Larry Ellison considerably scaled again Annapurna’s present entry to growth and manufacturing funds. On the time, sources advised Selection that Ellison would both wholly finance movie initiatives or search case-by-case companions, forgoing a brand new multimillion-greenback line of credit score. Larry Ellison’s advisors are not lively at the corporate, insiders mentioned.

Renewed curiosity from distributors may assist the movie unit, provided that Annapurna is free to hunt new companions outdoors of United Artists Releasing, the wobbly three way partnership it sealed with MGM in late 2017. Whereas Ellison has the choice to launch movies anyplace, sources mentioned she was unusually deferential to UAR within the negotiations for “On the Depend of Three,” underscoring how dependent she’ll be on the group if nobody steps ahead to assist her place the movie in theaters. The pact was set to run out in 2021, however sources mentioned MGM has opted for one more yr of releasing its personal movies by means of UAR (together with the upcoming James Bond journey “No Time to Die”). To extract itself from the settlement can be extra expensive than it’s price, one supply mentioned, particularly as MGM continues to hunt a splashy sale, which it’s rumored to be pursuing.

Along with the Carmichael movie, Annapurna is at present growing function variations of the novels “The Echo Spouse” and “Nightbitch,” the latter to star Amy Adams. There’s additionally “Panorama with Invisible Hand,” a sci-fi movie in partnership with Brad Pitt’s Plan B, and a deliberate function adaptation of Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s guide “She Mentioned,” in regards to the reporting of their massively impactful Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment story.

A spokesperson for United Artists Releasing didn’t touch upon the matter. An MGM spokesperson equally declined to remark.

Annapurna’s tv unit has fared much better by means of Ellison’s absence. A smattering of growth initiatives embody a scripted tackle the Netflix doc sensation “The Staircase,” arrange at HBO Max with Colin Firth; a sequence from “Zola” director Janicza Bravo set to star Jake Gyllenhaal; and the broadly anticipated Hulu sequence in regards to the romance of rocker Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson, “Pam & Tommy.”

The division has been productive below former Amazon govt Patrick Chu, who joined in 2019 as a direct report back to Naegle. The division additionally consists of senior vice chairman of growth Ali Krug and manufacturing govt Susan Goldberg. In comparison with its TV counterparts, Annapurna’s movie arm has far to go find the identical success, insiders mentioned. The event slate has been missing because the 2018 departure of longtime Ellison consigliere Chelsea Barnard. A yr later, Annapurna’s president of movie Ivana Lombardi and president of manufacturing Jillian Longnecker left for Netflix in fast succession. Longnecker’s alternative Sophia Hedlund has simply departed Annapurna for a manufacturing gig at Apple Studios. Naegle took over purview of the movie division in 2019 when she was upped from head of TV to CCO. The corporate is actively in search of a brand new president of movie.

People lengthy conversant in Ellison mentioned her greatest battle has been between inventive and monetary sensibilities, although different issues have arisen within the office. Many former workers credit score Ellison for adopting numerous and inclusive hiring practices lengthy earlier than Hollywood’s latest reckoning with race and fairness. They equally applauded her for sustaining Annapurna all through the pandemic, when many in her monetary place may have simply folded the store and began anew. Others, nevertheless, noticed some similarities in Ellison and Rudin’s conduct.

“Megan has a capability to acknowledge expertise, however isn’t an excellent supervisor,” mentioned one veteran govt who has labored on quite a few initiatives with Ellison. Plenty of folks took specific offense at what they referred to as her hypocritical response to the Rudin story, pertaining particularly to her mood.

“This piece barely scratches the floor of Scott Rudin’s abusive, racist, and sexist conduct,” Ellison tweeted final week. “Equally to Harvey, too many are afraid to talk out. I assist and applaud those that did. There’s good purpose to be afraid as a result of he’s vindictive and has no qualms about mendacity.”

A narrative usually advised within the halls of Annapurna’s properly-appointed West Hollywood bungalows was a late 2017 incident wherein Ellison hurled a patio chair at a high govt. The act of rage was mentioned to be triggered by this individual’s supply of unlucky information. Selection corroborated the story with people working at Annapurna at the time, and with a number of folks conversant in the occasion. None spoke on the document out of concern of retribution. A supply near Ellison mentioned she was not aiming for the chief. The manager in query left the corporate shortly after, and declined to touch upon this story.

Across the identical time, Ellison famously dressed down veteran distribution govt Erik Lomis, whom she lured from The Weinstein Firm to pilot Annapurna’s distribution efforts (he would finally transfer over to UAR), in a employees assembly with over a dozen folks. She ordered him to “get the fuck out of my constructing” in entrance of senior employees, who appeared on in disbelief, sources conversant in that incident mentioned. A UAR spokesperson declined to touch upon behalf of Lomis.

Some former workers felt Ellison performed thoughts video games. If she thought workers had been underperforming, she would reassign desks or places of work to stations in one other constructing to make her dissatisfaction tangible, sources mentioned. A person conversant in the corporate mentioned this was a artistic train to encourage collaboration between totally different departments on a unbroken foundation. She would additionally textual content workers on weekends and in the midst of the night time, usually sending accusatory and punishing lectures in dozens of subsequent messages if she didn’t obtain rapid responses, the sources added.

An Ellison spokesperson had no touch upon the above incidents.

Whereas some conversant in Ellison insist she will be able to’t assist being a firebrand, others mentioned that in making an attempt to ensure Annapurna’s future, she’s reevaluating her previous decisions. A better look at her Twitter account reveals that other than the Rudin feedback, Ellison has scrubbed her previous 4 years of tweets. The identical goes for her Instagram account, which has been wiped however for one publish, a dashboard toy dancing to the Enya traditional “Solely Time.” An insider conversant in Ellison mentioned she deleted the tweets in an effort to reside a extra personal life.

“She mainly deleted the whole lot from the complete time she tried to increase the corporate,” one supply famous. “Just like the previous 4 years by no means occurred.”

The query now could be, what’s going to Ellison and Annapurna’s subsequent 4 years appear to be?