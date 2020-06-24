Megan Fox And Michael Bay Respond To Previous Underage Bikini Scene Comments

Depart a Remark
Megan Fox has labored with a variety of administrators all through the course of her profession, however her most generally examined collaborations have arguably been her tasks with director Michael Bay. Throughout an look on Jimmy Kimmel Reside!, Fox recalled the time that she appeared as an additional in Unhealthy Boys II when she was round 16, and Bay had her dance sexually beneath a waterfall. Not lengthy after this, the footage resurfaced, and Bay acquired backlash. Now, Fox is including some readability to the state of affairs:
The actress took to Instagram to submit an announcement relating to her latest feedback and, whereas she appreciates the assist she’s acquired, she feels that many have the flawed thought about how issues performed out:
Whereas I tremendously recognize the outpouring of assist, I do really feel I have to make clear a number of the element as they’ve been misplaced within the retelling of the occasions and solid a sinister shadow that doesn’t actually, for my part, belong.
Megan Fox went on to debate her function in Unhealthy Boys earlier than opening up about her audition for 2007’s Transformers, which passed off when she “was 19 or 20.” Some could have heard the rumors that Fox was requested to scrub Michael Bay’s automotive in a bikini because of audition for the function of Mikaela Banes. Nevertheless, Fox states that she solely pretended to work on Bay’s automotive and the audition occurred at a studio with different workers current:
I did ‘work’ (me pretending to know how one can maintain a wrench) on one in every of Michael’s Ferrarri’s throughout one of many audition scenes. It was on the Platinum Dunes studio parking zone, there have been a number of crew members and workers current and I used to be at no level undressed or something comparable. So so far as this specific audition story I used to be not underaged on the time and I used to be not made to ‘wash or work on somebody’s vehicles in a approach that was extraneous from the fabric within the precise script. I hope no matter opinions are shaped round these episodes will not less than be seeded within the details of the occasions.
Since Megan Fox launched her preliminary assertion, Michael Bay has additionally taken to social media to share it. He additionally included a nonetheless from her Transformers audition and supplied reward for the actress. You may try his submit beneath:
Since Unhealthy Boys II, Megan Fox and Michael Bay have collaborated – on some degree – on 4 movies. Though the 2 had a quick falling out after engaged on 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, they finally reunited for 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, on which Bay was a producer.
Other than shedding some mild on tales which have lengthy been speculated, this message additionally appears to have supplied Megan Fox with some reduction, because it instantly clarifies her relationship with Michael Bay. And primarily based on Bay’s sentiments, it seems to be like they might be working collectively once more in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later.
