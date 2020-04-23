Megan Imbres Exits as Quibi Head of Model, Content Marketing – Variety

One other prime government at Quibi has left the fledgling streamer: Megan Imbres, head of model and content material advertising and marketing, is leaving the corporate after a yr within the position.

Imbres, whose exit comes two weeks after Quibi’s April 6 launch, oversaw inventive improvement for all of the short-form streaming service’s model and content material advertising and marketing executions, together with its Tremendous Bowl LIV advert. Previous to becoming a member of the corporate in April 2019, she spent six years at Netflix in varied advertising and marketing positions.

In a memo to workers Wednesday, Imbres mentioned she felt it was an “opportune time to transition” now that Quibi had launched, in keeping with the Wall Road Journal, which first reported her exit.

Imbres is the most recent government to go away Jeffrey Katzenberg’s bold firm, bankrolled to the tune of $1.75 billion. In November, head of content material operations Diane Nelson, former president of DC Leisure, mentioned she was departing after 10 months at Quibi to look after a member of the family. Final August, head of partnerships and promoting Tim Connolly had his place eradicated after working on the firm lower than a yr. A couple of weeks later, content material government Janice Min stepped down, unrelated to Connolly’s exit.

In a press release about Imbres’ departure, Quibi mentioned, “Megan performed an essential management position within the improvement of Quibi’s distinctive model. She helped construct an all-star content material and model advertising and marketing staff that’s well-equipped to transition Quibi from prelaunch to launch. We want her all the perfect in her subsequent endeavor.”

In her LinkedIn profile, Imbres described her position at Quibi by saying, “In true start-up trend, I’ve constructed a advertising and marketing staff from 0. This all-star staff is chargeable for all go-to-market actions for Quibi together with all inventive improvement throughout content material and model, social media inventive and channel administration as nicely as model media spend. As well as, this staff develops all inventive for the Quibi app itself, guaranteeing a seamless expertise from all advertising and marketing contact factors to in-app expertise.”

Quibi introduced Wednesday that it had surpassed 2.7 million app downloads within the first two weeks of launch, a determine third-party analysis Sensor Tower mentioned was believable if the tally consists of re-downloads and installs by particular person customers on a number of units. The corporate — whose “quick-bite” programming is at present accessible solely to look at on cellular units — additionally mentioned it plans to launch the power to “forged” streams from the Quibi app to TVs in Could.

With Imbres’ departure, Quibi’s two lead marcomm executives now are head of progress advertising and marketing Juan Bongiovanni (who can also be a Netflix alum) and head of company communications Gina Stikes (previously with YouTube). Each report back to CEO Meg Whitman.

Jordan Moreau contributed to this report.