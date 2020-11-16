Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her Money to Keep Quiet

Megan Thee Stallion has continued the sluggish drip of particulars concerning the July incident during which rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot her within the foot after an argument. Lanez has repeatedly denied her accounts of the incident with out immediately saying he didn’t shoot her.

In a brand new interview with GQ, Megan claims that Lanez begged her not to say something concerning the incident and supplied Megan and an unidentified good friend, who was additionally current on the time, cash to keep quiet.

“[At this point] I’m actually scared,” Megan says, “as a result of that is like proper in the midst of all of the protesting. Police are simply killing all people for no motive, and I’m pondering, ‘I can’t consider you even suppose I need to take some cash. Like, you simply shot me.’ ” (A lawyer for Lanez denied to GQ that the rapper supplied Megan and her good friend cash.)

The incident occurred after Megan, Lanez and two unidentified folks had left a celebration at Kylie Jenner’s dwelling. Police responded to reviews of gunfire outdoors a special residence and, following an outline supplied by witnesses, pulled over the automobile during which Megan, Lanez and the others had been touring. All three had been pressured by police to lay spread-eagled on the bottom; surveillance footage exhibits Megan limping and leaving bloody footprints as she exits the automobile. Lanez was arrested for possessing a hid weapon.

Whereas Preliminary reviews indicated that Megan had been injured by damaged glass following an argument, over the next days and weeks, Megan accused Lanez of taking pictures her within the ft. She additionally posted photographs of her injured ft on Instagram. “You shot me, and you bought your publicist and your folks to [talk to] these blogs, mendacity and s––,” she stated in a video. “Cease mendacity!”

He has disputed her accounts in social media posts and an hour-long album issued in September. At one level on the album, Lanez rapped “How the f— you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Lanez was charged final month with assaulting a girl who is clearly Megan Thee Stallion, per info supplied by the Los Angeles district lawyer’s workplace. He faces a attainable most sentence of twenty-two years and eight months in jail, in accordance to the announcement.

Final month his arraignment was postponed till Wednesday (Nov. 18).