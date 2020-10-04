Megan Thee Stallion Delivers ‘Shield Black Girls’ Statement on ‘SNL’

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t squander her alternatives because the musical visitor on “Saturday Night time Reside,” utilizing the spot to make a direct assertion about violence towards Black ladies.

Throughout her efficiency of “Savage,” her hit single of final spring, the phrases “Shield Black Girls” appeared on the display screen behind her, together with quotes from Malcom X and activist Tamika Mallory calling out Kentucky Legal professional Common Daniel Cameron over his dealing with of Breonna Taylor’s dying by the hands of Louisville police.

As Megan and her dancers stood at consideration in the course of the music, Mallory’s voice rang out, with the quote “Daniel Cameron isn’t any totally different than the sell-out negroes who bought our individuals into slavery” projected behind them. Within the case, introduced by Cameron’s workplace, no expenses have been levied towards any of the concerned officers that immediately associated to Taylor’s dying.

Megan Thee Stallion used the primary efficiency of the night time on SNL to advocate for the safety of Black ladies, calling out Kentucky Legal professional Common Daniel Cameron, who dealt with the Breonna Taylor case. pic.twitter.com/6gyiIOqGh8 — Kalhan (@KalhanR) October 4, 2020

Megan’s message was amplified by the truth that she was lately a sufferer of gun violence herself, from rapper Tory Lanez, she alleges, throughout a still-unexplained incident in Los Angeles on July 12. In response to Megan’s account, the 2 bought into an argument that night time and he fired a number of gunshots at her as she left the car wherein they have been touring, leading to accidents to her ft. The gunshots led individuals to name legislation enforcement, who pulled over the car. Lanez was arrested later that night time, and though Megan didn’t report the taking pictures to police, she has posted alleged particulars about it on social media, accusing Lanez of taking pictures her. He has not commented formally on the incident, though he claimed in an album launched final Friday that he didn’t shoot her.

Whereas Megan appeared or was referenced on “SNL” a number of occasions on Saturday, the “Savage” efficiency was the intense one. (Within the weeks for the reason that Tory Lanez incident, Megan has proven a uncommon capability to alternate between severe statements and leisure, as evidenced by each her August Selection cowl story and her social media posts across the launch of “WAP,” her current single with Cardi B, which have been adopted by accusations towards Lanez).

“WAP” was truly referenced within the present’s opening, a spoof on final week’s controversial presidential debate, when Maya Rudolph appeared as Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, saying “We’d like a WAP: girl as president.” Later within the present, Bowen Yang, portraying a U.S. TikTok consultant, quoted some lyrics from “Savage.”

Extra considerably, Megan appeared in one of many present’s parody rap/R&B movies, this one round a music about mask-era courting referred to as, “Let me see the underside of your face.” She additionally made a quick cameo in a skit spoofing the “NBA Draft Bubble.”

Lastly, she carried out her newest single, “Don’t Cease,” with a quick cameo from Younger Thug, earlier than each appeared — masked — together with the complete solid throughout the present’s credit-rolling finale.