Megan Thee Stallion, Helen Mirren Guest in Sarah Cooper’s Netflix Show

Megan Thee Stallion and Helen Mirren are among the many visitor stars set for Sarah Cooper’s Netflix particular entitled “All the things’s Tremendous.”

It’s not but identified who the rapper and Oscar winner (respectively) will painting in the particular streaming Oct. 27. However they’re removed from the one big-name particular visitors becoming a member of Cooper in sketches and interviews that touch upon political and racial points, in addition to subjects of gender and sophistication. Different newly-announced visitor stars for the particular embody Aubrey Plaza, Ben Stiller, Connie Chung, Danielle Brooks, Eddie Pepitone, Jane Lynch, Jonathan Van Ness, Jordan Black, Marcella Arguello, Maya Rudolph, Tommy Davidson, Whoopi Goldberg and Winona Ryder. (Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen and Marisa Tomei had been beforehand introduced as visitor stars.)

Comic Cooper went viral a couple of months in the past for her lip-synching movies on social media. The primary was “Find out how to Medical” in April 2020 and set Cooper down a path of portraying President Donald Trump as he talked about completely different facets of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then she has visitor hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Reside” and entered right into a growth take care of CBS for a single-camera comedy impressed by her 2018 guide “Find out how to be Profitable With out Hurting Males’s Emotions.”

Cooper can also be the writer of 2014’s “100 Methods to Seem Good in Conferences: Find out how to Get By With out Even Making an attempt.”

“Sarah Cooper: All the things’s Tremendous” is govt produced by Natasha Lyonne, Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Footage; Cooper; Paula Pell; Chris Burns of AGI Ent., and Irony Level’s Dan Powell and Alex Bach. Lyonne additionally directs.

See some first look pictures, together with of Megan Thee Stallion and Mirren, in “All the things’s Tremendous” under: