Megan Thee Stallion Posts About Tory Lanez Shooting Incident

UPDATE: Megan Thee Stallion has issued one other assertion across the incident final weekend wherein she says she “suffered gunshot wounds because of against the law that was dedicated towards me and finished with the intention to bodily hurt me.”

“Black girls are so unprotected & we maintain so many issues in to guard the emotions of others w/o contemplating our personal,” she wrote on Twitter. “It could be humorous to y’all on the web and simply one other messy subject so that you can speak about however that is my actual life and I’m actual life damage and traumatized.”

Megan and an unidentified lady have been in a automotive with rapper Tory Lanez when he was arrested early Sunday for having a hid weapon within the automobile, after officers obtained reviews that Lanez was current when pictures have been fired exterior a home within the Hollywood Hills. Megan (actual identify: Megan Pete) was not arrested however was reported by TMZ to have suffered an damage to her foot on account of damaged glass on the ground of the automotive. Nevertheless, in line with Megan’s assertion, she was shot by an assailant she has not but named.

Some unverified reviews on Thursday claimed that Lanez was the shooter, however this was not confirmed by police and no statements about it have been made, though a Los Angeles Police spokesperson did affirm to Selection on Friday afternoon that an assault with a lethal weapon investigation has been opened primarily based on Megan’s statements. No suspect has been named and nobody is in custody in reference to that investigation, the rep stated.

“The narrative that’s being reported about Sunday’s morning occasions are inaccurate and I’d wish to set the report straight,” Megan posted on Instagram Wednesday. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, because of against the law that was dedicated towards me and finished with the intention to bodily hurt me. I used to be by no means arrested, the law enforcement officials drove me to the hospital the place I underwent surgical procedure to take away the bullets. I’m extremely grateful to be alive and that I’m anticipated to make a full restoration, but it surely was necessary for me to make clear the main points about this traumatic night time. I’m at present centered on my restoration, so I can return again to my life and again to creating music as quickly as attainable.”

She added in a touch upon Instagram, “I used to be by no means arrested. This entire expertise was a watch opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this expertise for me to discover ways to shield my vitality.”

A police spokesperson informed TMZ, “On the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police she didn’t report that she was the sufferer of any crime. And the LAPD has not obtained any further info at the moment.” The Los Angeles Occasions cites two sources acquainted with the investigation as saying she was “displaying an damage on the scene constant along with her being struck by shattered glass.” The police report says solely, “One individual was transported to the hospital and obtained medical therapy for a foot damage.”

Reps for Megan and Tory Lanez didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for additional info.

Shortly earlier than Megan posted her assertion, TMZ posted distant video footage of Lanez’s arrest, wherein we see Megan leaving the automobile along with her arms raised, and later handcuffed. One other lady is seen close to the automobile, attainable Megan’s pal Kelsey Nicole, who posted on Instagram that she was current on the capturing (however was not the individual with the gun), in response to “rumors that I shot Megan.”TMZ posted extra video footage later Wednesday, wherein Megan is seen leaving the automobile along with her arms up, strolling unsteadily and leaving bloody footprints.

Earlier within the night, Megan and Tory Lanez (actual identify: Daystar Peterson) attended a celebration at Kylie Jenner’s home; Megan posted video of the three of them lounging in a pool earlier than being interrupted by an unseen man off-screen telling them that the music needed to be turned down as a result of “PD are right here.”

Later that night, the 2 have been in a automobile exterior a home in Hollywood the place gunshots have been fired into the air. The 2 left the scene with an unidentified lady within the automotive; police got an outline of the automobile and pulled over Lanez shortly after. They discovered a gun within the automotive and he was charged with carrying a hid weapon in his automobile. He has not been charged in reference to the sooner incident the place gunshots have been fired into the air.

Whereas some reviews speculated that Jenner was within the automotive with them on the time of Lanez’s arrest, a rep for Jenner informed Selection on Tuesday, “She was not within the automotive.”

Based on the police report, Lanez was arrested on felony fees at 4:40 a.m. Sunday and launched on a $35,000 bond round six hours later. He has a courtroom date scheduled for Oct. 13.