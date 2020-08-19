Megan Thee Stallion Posts Photo of Her Gunshot Wound

UPDATE: Megan Thee Stallion has deleted the photographs she posted on Instagram of the alleged gunshot wound she suffered on July 12. The assertion she made within the photographs’ caption is beneath.

On the identical time she introduced on Twitter that she and Cardi B are gifting away $1 million to random contest winners, Megan Thee Stallion posted on Instagram a photograph of the gunshot wound she says she suffered final month whereas out with rapper Tory Lanez.

“Lol what I’ve realized abt majority of the individuals on social media is y’all like to listen to unhealthy information earlier than excellent news, a lie spreads faster than the reality, and y’all actually be believing the sh– YALL make up,” she wrote. “I acquired hit on the again of my ft as a result of once I acquired shot I used to be WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be within the mattress unhappy? Why y’all upset that I can stroll ? I acquired my stitches out my ft like 2 weeks in the past and I used to be able to go have a good time WAP going number1… I normally don’t deal with web bullshit however y’all persons are so sick! God was actually watching over me and I’m therapeutic so properly! Sorry I’m not as unhappy and depressing as so much of y’all lol however ima preserve being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

Whereas particulars of the alleged taking pictures are unclear, it came about in Los Angeles within the early hours of July 12, after Megan, Lanez and an unidentified had attended at the least two separate events, one on the residence of Kylie Jenner. After a report of gunfire exterior the second social gathering, Lanez, Megan and the lady have been pulled over by police after a report of gunfire exterior the second social gathering; Lanez, whom Megan was mentioned to be relationship, was arrested for carrying a hid weapon.

Whereas preliminary reviews mentioned Megan injured her foot on damaged glass within the automotive, she has since claimed in social media posts and a July 27 Instagram Stay session that she was “shot in each of my ft and needed to get surgical procedure to get the bullets taken out,” though she didn’t inform police and has but to disclose the identification of the shooter. (One frequent rumor is that Lanez misplaced his mood after the 2 had an argument, however she has dismissed all such hypothesis as “fake-ass information.”) Surveillance video footage of the arrest exhibits Megan limping from the SUV, leaving bloody footprints; Los Angeles police confirmed they’ve opened an investigation primarily based on Megan’s account, however witnesses are mentioned to be not cooperating.

In a canopy interview with Selection 9 days after the taking pictures, Megan declined to debate particulars however did say, “I’m not the kind of one who can keep down for a very long time,” she says. “I don’t wish to be unhappy or preserve myself in a darkish place, as a result of I do know it could possibly be the worst factor taking place, however the ache and the unhealthy issues don’t final for lengthy.” That sentiment is mirrored in Wednesday’s remark, “Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be within the mattress unhappy?”

Certainly, Megan’s profession has not been slowed by the incident — she and Cardi launched the smash single “WAP” earlier this month, and Megan advised Selection she hopes to launch her debut full-length album by the top of this summer time.