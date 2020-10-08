Megan Thee Stallion Scholarship for Women of Color Announced

Megan Thee Stallion is freely giving scholarships to ladies of coloration in any subject of research.

The artist shared the announcement by way of Twitter on Thursday morning. “2020 has introduced so many obstacles, however we hold going,” the assertion learn. “Megan has partnered with Amazon Music’s rap rotation and can award two $10,000 scholarships to ladies of coloration which might be pursuing an associates, bachelors or post-graduate diploma in any subject of research.”

Shortly after the announcement was made, the applying portal crashed on account of overwhelming curiosity. The server has but to be recovered as of Thursday afternoon.

Megan’s most up-to-date efficiency was on final weekend’s “Saturday Night time Dwell,” throughout which she voiced opposition to Kentucky lawyer basic Daniel Cameron’s dealing with of the Breonna Taylor case.

Throughout a efficiency of her hit “Savage,” the music paused whereas quotes from Malcolm X and activist Tamika Mallory performed saying, “Daniel Cameron isn’t any totally different than the sellout negroes that offered our folks into slavery.” Each Megan and the display screen behind her mentioned, “We have to defend our Black ladies and love our Black ladies.”

Megan’s message was amplified on account of her personal expertise as a sufferer of gun violence, from rapper Tory Lanez, she alleges. Based on Megan’s account, the 2 acquired into an argument in July, and he fired a number of gunshots at her as she left the automobile by which they have been touring. The incident resulted in accidents to her toes. Lanez, who was arrested that night time, has but to formally touch upon the incident, though he claimed in an album launched in September that he didn’t shoot Megan.