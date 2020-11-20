Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez With ‘Pictures Fired’ Diss Track

The small print across the July incident by which rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion within the toes have dribbled out slowly, first in TMZ, then over social media and movies, then surveillance video of Lanez’s arrest that night time, and final month within the lyrics to Lanez’s extraordinarily lengthy and self-absorbed album “Daystar.” It’s been a weird case, as few of the small print have been revealed by legislation enforcement or typical press.

And when Megan unveiled the tracklist for her debut album, “Good Information,” earlier this week and the title of the primary tune was revealed to be “Pictures Fired,” nicely, it set the stage for the following episode.

Launched Thursday night time, the tune is certainly a diss observe clearly geared toward Lanez — though his title isn’t talked about and she or he even taunts him with that reality. Not a lot main new info is revealed, apart from her apparently saying that the gun Lanez fired at her was loaded with pellets — which addresses Lanez’s lyric the place he questions how Megan might have been shot with none damage to her bones or tendons. Nonetheless, it’s largely a conventional diss observe and a powerful one, with a minimum of two references to Lanez’s 5’3″ peak (Megan is 5’10”), which was revealed within the aftermath of the July incident.

The lyrics, largely taken from Genius.com, fill in another minor particulars and are excerpted under. After one fast hearken to the album, it seems that she doesn’t handle the incident once more.

Lanez, who’s charged with assault in reference to the incident primarily based on Megan’s statements on social media, pleaded not responsible by way of his legal professional at his arraignment earlier this week. He’s due again in court docket in January.

“Think about n—as lyin’ about shootin’ an actual bitch

Simply to save lots of face for rapper n—as you chill with

Think about me givin’ a fuck it was your fuckin’ birthday

You in your emotions, I simply thought it was one other Thursday

Now think about me cockblocking them n—as, on some dry shit

I don’t need you on a bitch, consider you wouldn’t been invited

And if it weren’t for me, similar week, you’ll have been indicted (Lock yo’ ass up)…

You shot a 5’10” bitch with a .22

Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets

A pussy n—a with a pussy gun in his emotions

Okay, he within the backseat and he maintain callin’ me a bitch

Everyone knows this shit, I coulda got here again with (Lil’ ass n—a)…

“Who a snitch? I ain’t by no means went to the police with no names

I believed a bitch that bought her likelihood…

“They need me to be the dangerous man? Lemme put my masks on

I used to be selected, I ain’t requested to be this motherfuckin’ chilly…

“I’m a steak, you a aspect plate, shrimp, keep in your home

Actual bitch, yeah, yeah, I ain’t sellin’ fairytales…

“Kick me whereas I’m down dangerous, I keep in mind all that

Subsequent n—a despatched a shot, I’ma despatched it proper again.”