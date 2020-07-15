Megan Thee Stallion ‘Suffered Gunshot Wounds as a Result of a Crime’ – Variety

Megan Thee Stallion has issued a assertion clarifying the incident through which she was wounded over the weekend. “I suffered gunshot wounds as a consequence of a crime that was dedicated towards me and finished with the intention to bodily hurt me,” she mentioned in her first assertion because the incident happened early Sunday.

Megan and an unidentified girl have been in a automotive with rapper Tory Lanez when he was arrested early Sunday for having a hid weapon within the automobile, after officers obtained experiences that Lanez was current when pictures have been fired outdoors a home within the Hollywood Hills. Megan (actual identify: Megan Pete) was not arrested however was reported by TMZ to have suffered an damage to her foot attributable to damaged glass on the ground of the automotive. Nonetheless, based on Megan’s assertion, that isn’t the case.

“The narrative that’s being reported about Sunday’s morning occasions are inaccurate and I’d prefer to set the file straight,” she wrote. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a consequence of a crime that was dedicated towards me and finished with the intention to bodily hurt me. I used to be by no means arrested, the cops drove me to the hospital the place I underwent surgical procedure to take away the bullets. I’m extremely grateful to be alive and that I’m anticipated to make a full restoration, nevertheless it was vital for me to make clear the small print about this traumatic evening. I’m at present targeted on my restoration, so I can return again to my life and again to creating music as quickly as attainable.”

She added in a touch upon Instagram, “I used to be by no means arrested. This complete expertise was a watch opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this expertise for me to learn to shield my vitality.”

She didn’t determine who fired the pictures that injured her; reps for Megan, Tory Lanez and the LAPD didn’t instantly reply to Variety‘s request for additional info.

Shortly earlier than Megan posted her assertion, TMZ posted distant video footage of Lanez’s arrest, through which we see Megan leaving the automobile along with her palms raised, and later handcuffed.

Earlier within the night, Megan and Tory Lanez (actual identify: Daystar Peterson) attended a get together at Kylie Jenner’s home; Megan posted video of the three of them lounging in a pool earlier than being interrupted by an unseen man off-screen telling them that the music needed to be turned down as a result of “PD are right here.”

Later that night, the 2 have been in a automobile outdoors a home in Hollywood the place gunshots have been fired into the air. The 2 left the scene with an unidentified girl within the automotive; police got a description of the automobile and pulled over Lanez shortly after. They discovered a gun within the automotive and he was charged with carrying a hid weapon in his automobile. He has not been charged in reference to the sooner incident the place gunshots have been fired into the air.

Whereas some experiences speculated that Jenner was within the automotive with them on the time of Lanez’s arrest, a rep for Jenner informed Variety on Tuesday, “She was not within the automotive.”

In accordance with the police report, Lanez was arrested on felony prices at 4:40 a.m. Sunday and launched on a $35,000 bond round six hours later. He has a court docket date scheduled for Oct. 13.

Extra to return…