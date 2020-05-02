Megan Thee Stallion Talks Collaborating with Beyonce on Apple Music – Variety

Megan Thee Stallion caught up with Scorching 97’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music on Friday to speak about collaborating with Beyonce for her “Savage” remix, how the tune got here collectively and what Queen Bey means to her as an artist.

It seems the rapper was as amazed as anybody that fellow Houston native Beyonce jumped on her tune.

“I awakened and I used to be like…,” Megan paused, “I knew the tune was popping out, however, it was nonetheless like, ‘Is it actually gonna drop? Are we doing this for actual, for actual?’ And I cried — like, I needed to name my grandma.”

The pair met earlier this yr at a celebration, though Megan stated the collaboration wasn’t mentioned that night time. “They’d a New Yr’s eve celebration on the home, that was legit my first time assembly Beyonce,” Megan advised Darden. “And, oh my God, we danced all night time — I used to be actually in there, chopping it up. I used to be like, ‘Wow, Beyonce accepts my flip up! She likes ‘Ratchet Megs’ and I find it irresistible!”

She additionally respect the infamous Beyonce cone of silence, telling nearly nobody, even members of her staff, in regards to the upcoming tune. “I didn’t even inform my greatest buddy,” she stated.

So how did the last word Houston collaboration come to fruition? Fairly merely, really.

“I obtained a name sooner or later they usually have been like, ‘Yeah… Beyonce’s gonna do a remix of ‘Savage,” she recalled. “I used to be like, ‘Shut the f— up.!’ I didn’t consider it.

“I talked to her after the tune got here out,” she continued. “She was simply tremendous supportive. Each time I see her she’s at all times telling me, ‘Maintain going, maintain going arduous, you actually obtained it. Do you.’ She’s someone that basically impressed me too, so simply to know that Beyonce even has heard any of my music, or has watched me as an artist come up, doing what I’m doing, and that she’s rocking with me sufficient to even do a tune with me, that’s actually one thing that touched my coronary heart. I’ve seemed as much as Beyonce since I used to be younger.”

“It appeared like a dream,” she concluded. “However behind my head I simply at all times knew that in some unspecified time in the future in my life I needed to do a tune with Beyonce.”

Not solely did an iconic tune come out of the collaboration, it was additionally for a very good trigger: The pair introduced they’re donating their share of proceeds from the tune to Bread of Life, a neighborhood group offering meals for these in want.