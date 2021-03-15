Megan Thee Stallion Wins Grammy Award for Best New Artist

Megan The Stallion has received the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. “All people is wonderful,” she mentioned of her fellow nominees throughout her tearful acceptance speech.

“Secondly, I actually simply need to thank god as a result of thanks for placing life into my physique for me to have the ability to even be right here right now. I need to say thanks for at all times being with me, being by my facet.”

She then thanked her document label and her administration, in addition to her late mom. “I need to say thanks to everyone at 300 for believing in me, sticking by me by means of my craziness and you recognize, it’s been a hell of a 12 months however we made it. Thanks everyone at Roc Nation, and I actually need to say thanks to my mama, she’s not right here with me right now however I do know she is right here with me in spirit and she or he at all times consider I might do it, so thanks all a lot.”

Her speech, going down within the out of doors space of the Grammy set, was briefly and relatively comically interrupted by a loud automotive roaring previous.

As famous by host Trevor Noah, the award has been received by the Beatles, Mariah Carey and Billie Eilish and however misplaced by Taylor Swift and numerous others

The award was introduced by Lizzo, who received three trophies final 12 months however not Best New Artist, which was received by Eilish. Lizzo mentioned “Bitch, I’m again” throughout her transient feedback after which shortly apologized for saying it on community TV.

Megan has had a outstanding 12 months, scoring smash hits with each the remix of her single “Savage” — that includes Beyonce — in addition to “WAP,” her team-up with Cardi B. Whereas she launched her “Suga” EP in March of final 12 months, she was a serious star by the point her debut full-length, “Good Information,” was launched final fall. The proud Houston-born native first into the highlight in 2017 with “Stalli Freestyle,” the now 26-year-old rapper has been on a seemingly inexorable rise, with 2019’s meme-spawning smash “Sizzling Lady Summer time” (that includes Nicki Minaj). Even the pandemic didn’t maintain her again, as she used her appreciable social-media savvy to maintain her title popping within the absence of touring. She was a canopy star of Selection‘s Younger Hollywood problem final summer season.

The Grammy Awards are being broadcast reside on CBS from the Los Angeles Conference Middle.