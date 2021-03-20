Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Head Talks About Indies’ Big Grammy Night

Amid all of the headlines that got here out of the 2021 Grammy Awards, one that ought to have been greater is what an enormous night time it was for impartial labels and artists: For the primary time, greater than half of the winners had been impartial artists — i.e. artists affiliated with labels which are at the least 51% independently owned — up from 38% final yr, in response to the American Affiliation of Impartial Music.

And whereas Beyonce topped the winners’ listing with 4 trophies, two of these wins got here from her characteristic on a track by the next-biggest winner and the artist who could have come away with essentially the most headlines from the present: Megan Thee Stallion, who received Greatest New Artist and two different trophies (and was a Selection cowl star final summer season).

Megan is with 300 Leisure, an eight-year-old firm cofounded by artist supervisor and former head of Def Jam Information Kevin Liles, with Lyor Cohen (now head of YouTube Music), Todd Moscowitz (now head of Alamo Music) and Roger Gold (now supervisor of Camila Cabello). Liles, now the corporate’s sole CEO, and his staff navigated a troublesome authorized state of affairs to convey Megan to 300 early final yr — and now, they’re seeing the outcomes of that work.

“We’re competing with corporations which are 5 occasions greater than us,” he tells Selection. “We’re working with no crimson tape — we simply yell down the corridor.”

Whereas Liles’ and his fellow cofounders’ gained huge expertise of their roles with main labels, in addition they obtained a way of what they didn’t need.

“Generally when it’s too large, it’s now not a household enterprise — it turns into a company enterprise,” he says. “Everybody at 300 is aware of every part about Meg. I can let you know, after we Facetimed after she received that first Grammy, she had the most important smile on her face. Her mother” — who handed away in 2019, and was herself a rapper — “all the time stated she would win a Grammy, so this second was the fruits of years and years of labor, and even her mother’s profession.”

However the win wasn’t only for Megan and 300 — however for your entire indie sector. In accordance with A2IM, 14 impartial labels received throughout 19 classes, together with Brittany Howard (ATO Information) and Thundercat (Brainfeeder).

“Due to the democratizing and diversifying results of limitless shelf house, diminished friction to listening to new, unfamiliar, and even obscure artists, the loosening of restrictive promoting pushed genres, and the diminishing dominance of big advertising spends caused by algorithmic discovery, every year, impartial music has grown to make up an more and more bigger portion of the worldwide music market,” says A2IM president and CEO, Richard James Burgess.

Nonetheless, Liles factors to the steps it took to get 300 to the place it’s immediately, noting that label artists Younger Thug, Gunna and Extremely Suspect had been all nominated for Grammys in earlier years however didn’t win.

However now, “Independents are beginning to have a voice that you may’t management and may’t curate,” he says. “When you consider Megan’s artist-development story, or any younger artist who was working a dayjob and, due to TikTok or YouTube or a mixtape, turns into in a single day sensation — that’s as a result of know-how has empowered independents. Once we began 300, we knew we had the mindset of an impartial however the muscle of a serious. And being impartial doesn’t imply you’re doing it alone — impartial artists simply want the precise companions who will convey them one of the best worth proposition.”