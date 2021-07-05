Megastar Gold 2 Time table These days: Test Out Megastar Gold 2 These days Film Checklist Right here

Megastar Gold 2 Time table These days

Megastar Gold 2 is a Hindi film channel that introduced on February 1, 2020. It’s the rename of the channel Films OK, which introduced in 2012. Megastar Gold 2 is the sister channel of Megastar Gold, Megastar Gold Make a selection, Megastar Utsav Films, UTV Films, UTV HD and UTV Motion. This can be a paid channel that telecasts outdated and new motion pictures on a daily basis for audience. All of the film fans who’re excited to have some amusing time staring at wonderful motion pictures can take a look at the Megastar Gold 2 Time table These days.

Scroll down the web page and get the listing of the films airing nowadays. Owned by way of Megastar India, Megastar Gold 2 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Corporate India.

Megastar Gold 2 These days Film Checklist Would possibly 10, 2021

Megastar Gold 2 Time table Time Aakhri Caution 12:31 AM Filler 2:30 AM Ek Aur Singham – The Actual Police Cop 3:46 AM Meri Taqat Mera Faisla 4:48 AM Sangili Bungili Darwaza Khol 6:56 AM As soon as Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! 10:00 AM Border 1:13 PM The Actual Guy Hero 4:50 PM Swarg 6:55 PM Perfect Khiladi 2 9:41 PM

