Megastar Trek: Prodigy publicizes voice forged for its workforce at the side of new pictures from the collection

Megastar Trek: Prodigy has given enthusiasts a primary have a look at the forged of voices who will celebrity within the upcoming animated collection of the Megastar Trek franchise, which is able to premiere on Paramount + (United States) later this 12 months.

The six younger contributors becoming a member of the starship’s workforce will characteristic the voices of actors and actresses equivalent to Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Brett Grey as Dal, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Angus Imrie as 0 and Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk. You’ll see their faces and characters within the symbol that we percentage beneath.

A few of the strangest characters within the forged, we discover 0 (voiced through Angus Imrie), a “non-corporeal, genderless and energy-based way of living“who wears a containment swimsuit to offer protection to his partners. And talking of odd creatures, we additionally see Murf (voiced through Dee Bradley Baker), whose age and species are unknown, however is described as “an endearing and indestructible stain with a curious just right time and an insatiable urge for food for send portions“.

This new voice forged shall be joined through Megastar Trek: Voyager actress Kate Mulgrew, who returns as Captain Kathryn Janeway on Nickelodeon’s animated collection. This time, Janeway is not going to act as captain, however as information, showing as an emergency coaching hologram to help the send’s younger workforce.

Along with the solid of voices, Paramount + has launched new pictures of the collection (which you’ll be able to to find during the submit) and which presentations the motley workforce of younger (and no longer so younger) extraterrestrial beings. They will have to learn how to paintings as a workforce to shuttle the galaxy and face the risks that look forward to them, all on the lookout for a greater long term.

Megastar Trek: Prodigy shall be set within the Delta Quadrant within the 12 months 2383, after the occasions of Megastar Trek: Voyager. The tale will observe the six younger males on their adventures throughout the universe.

The collection joins the remainder of the Megastar Trek Universe collection on Paramount +, amongst which we will to find los angeles serie unique Megastar Trek: Discovery, Megastar Trek: Picard, the animated collection Megastar Trek: Decrease Decks, and the following Megastar Trek: Unusual New Worlds, which shall be in keeping with the years that Captain Christopher Pike commanded the USS Undertaking.