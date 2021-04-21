Megastar Wars: Knights of the Outdated Republic already has a remake within the making from Aspyr studio

A remake of Bioware’s 2003 Megastar Wars RPG, this is, of Megastar Wars: Knight of the Outdated Republic, would already be underneath construction via Aspyr Media.

The scoop used to be printed via Jason Schreier of Blomerg all the way through an interview with Ben Hanson de Minn Max.

The Eurogamer medium has made it, including that they know that it’s the Aspyr studio: “The developer is understood for making ports, the paintings is already going down as a way to make a remake, quite than a port, on the other hand.”

They just lately took care of porting the Republic Commando to the ultimate era consoles.

When speaking in regards to the nature of breaking information and revealing video games in construction, @jasonschreier sheds extra gentle on a remake of Knights of the Outdated Republic lately in construction…https://t.co/8ufeAWH3RB %.twitter.com/VP3u2tzXK2 — MinnMax (@MinnMaxShow) April 20, 2021

Rumors of a remake of KOTOR (recreation title acronym) were circulating for rather a while, with data from January 2020 suggesting that the sport used to be already in construction and that it could “combine components of each video games to incorporate sure sides of the present canon. from Megastar Wars “.

Schreier tweeted in February 2020 that if it took place, it could now not be from the hand of EA. In January of this 12 months we already heard that the remake used to be being labored on, however that it could now not be from EA or Bioware, one thing that Aspyr would have compatibility into.

In different KOTOR similar information, some data from Would possibly 2019 prompt that there can be a film according to the Bioware recreation and that it could be made via Disney, in all probability as a part of a trilogy.