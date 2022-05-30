Megastar Wars Visions Season 2 introduced, confirming liberate window for subsequent yr

Megastar Wars: Visions, the collection of animated quick movies celebrating that galaxy a ways, a ways away during the lens of quite a lot of anime creators, will formally go back in spring 2023 with Quantity 2.

The Megastar Wars: Visions Season 2 announcement got here right through the Megastar Wars Birthday celebration and will likely be nice information for the ones on the lookout for a contemporary, new take at the Megastar Wars universe. The primary quantity contained 9 episodes, together with a take a look at what become of the Jedi, a Rock Opera, and a lot more.

The solid of the dub in its authentic model additionally featured many well known voices, reminiscent of Temuera Morrison, Neil Patrick Harris, Simu Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, Henry Golding, George Takei, David Harbor and Lucy Liu, amongst others. .

In our evaluation of the primary season of Megastar Wars: Visions, we commented: “Megastar Wars Visions is a sequence as stunning and distinctive as every of its episodes. A brand new imaginative and prescient of a galaxy that over time has develop into much less and not more far-off. , however that is going again a little due to Visions.”

Whilst it was once thrilling to look those new tales, Megastar Wars: Visions manufacturer Kanako Shirasaki and government manufacturer James Waugh have showed that the collection isn’t canon, no less than now not but.

The Megastar Wars Birthday celebration was once full of a variety of different bulletins, just like the trailer and liberate date for Megastar Wars: Andor, the reliable disclose of Megastar Wars Jedi: Survivor (sequel to Fallen Order), the trace that Ezra, Sabine, Hera and Chopper from Megastar Wars Rebels would sign up for the Ahsoka live-action collection, the Megastar Wars: Skeleton Staff collection starring Jude Legislation, and extra.