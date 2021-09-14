Meghan Markle and Prince Harry booed at an awards show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left real life and reside in California (Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

The departure of Meghan Markle, 40, and Prince Harry of England, 37, from the British royal family has led to people who support them and many others who are against them. And it seems that this last group is quite numerous judging by what happened in a recent awards ceremony in London where, when the dukes of sussex on screen, they received countless boos by the public present at the gala.

The event was none other than the UK National Television Awards recently held at London’s O2 Arena, one of the most popular venues in the city where concerts by leading artists are held.

The Sussexes are nominated for the next Emmy for the explosive interview they gave to the American journalist Oprah Winfrey last March and that it has only worsened the relationship that the youngest son of Prince Charles maintains with his family today. A distancing that has not only occurred with his relatives but also with the British, judging by what happened when they appeared on screen.

Apparently when the journalist Trevor McDonald presented from the stage a video that summarized the highlights broadcast on television in the last 12 months, one of the clips that was seen was of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sitting across from Oprah, while they were talking to her, on a stage that has already become part of television history. The show was followed by 17 million people around the world.

“As soon as Meghan and Harry appeared on screen, the audience started booing. “commented a person who was present at the gala to the tabloid Daily mail. A second source, a celebrity who asked not to be identified, also told the aforementioned media: “When the clip of Meghan came out, there were boos from the audience. Some screamed and laughed. Meghan obviously wasn’t too popular that night. ” However, the boos were never broadcast on ITV, the network that broadcast the award ceremony.

More than 17 million people around the world watched the Dukes of Sussex’s explosive two-and-a-half-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey in March (Reuters)

This reaction from the British public is nothing more than a sign of national anger towards what many consider a betrayal on the part of Harry and his wife, who decided to live far from Buckingham Palace but have not stopped airing the intimacies of the crown.

Meghan and Harry, less and less loved in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017, the date they announced their engagement (Getty Images)

The Consequences of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfey are starting to show. Both inside and outside the British royal family.

The popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the UK has dropped to a new low after the couple criticized the institution on television, according to a new YouGov poll. However, in the United States the effect is the opposite. A Morning Consult poll showed that the marriage statements have increased their esteem in the country.

The YouGov poll revealed that around 49% of the 1,730 Britons surveyed said they didn’t like Prince Harry (the previous figure was 48%). The same happened with Meghan who was the one who won the most disapproval with 61 percent.

However, the couple is much more loved among young people in the UK. They are viewed positively by 59% and 55% of 18-24 year olds, respectively.

Almost two years ago, YouGov published the same poll, but then 71% of those polled were in favor of Harry, while his wife accumulated 55% of positive votes.

However, while the results are disappointing, neither of them is the royal with the most negative score: 79% of those surveyed said they don’t like Prince Andrew, compared to 81% measured in March. The Duke of York walked away from royal duties due to his friendship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A Morning Consult survey of 2,200 American adults before the interview and 838 after the interview revealed that the proportion of people who had a favorable opinion of Markle increased from 45% to 67% after the Oprah interview. Those with an unfavorable opinion only went up from 14% to 18%.

Harry’s popularity among American respondents soared from 46% to 69%, and those with a negative opinion increased slightly from 10% to 14%.

