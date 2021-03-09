Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview Watched by 11.2 Million in UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was watched by a mean of 11.3 million individuals in the U.Okay., in keeping with in a single day figures posted on Tuesday by BARB.

The interview aired on U.Okay. broadcaster ITV on Monday, the place it aired in a 9 p.m. slot. At its peak, the CBS sit-down — which sparked a bidding warfare in the U.Okay., as revealed by Selection — had 12.3 million tuned in to the broadcaster.

The particular is the second most watched TV program of the 12 months thus far, second solely to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s nationwide handle in January to announce new lockdown measures.

This was ITV’s largest peak viewers because the 2019 Rugby World Cup last and the most important on any channel, exterior of presidency and pandemic-related bulletins, because the “Strictly Come Dancing” last on BBC One in December 2020.

The interview additionally drew the most important 16-34 age group TV viewers for in a single day viewing, exterior of reports programming, since ITV’s “I’m a Celeb, Get Me Out of Right here” final 12 months.

Some 2.2 million viewers streamed the interview on ITV Hub.

To place these numbers in historic context, the 1995 “Panorama” interview of Princess Diana by Martin Bashir drew an viewers of twenty-two.8 million, although the media market was far much less fragmented than it’s now.

In 2019, Prince Andrew’s interview by Emily Maitlis on a particular version of the BBC “Newsnight” program about his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein drew viewers, and scathing critiques in droves. It drew 1.7 million viewers, a excessive quantity for this system, the BBC mentioned on the time. On YouTube, the interview has been watched 3.8 million occasions.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall in an earnings name on Tuesday mentioned the corporate had a sweepstake on the rankings for the particular, which has made waves on each side of the pond. This system attracted round 17.2 million viewers in the U.S.

Sources instructed Selection that ITV paid “in the ballpark” of £1 million ($1.4 million) for rights to the particular, finally besting Discovery.

McCall declined to disclose how a lot precisely the broadcaster earned in income from this system. “We wouldn’t disclose individually what we did on anyone program,” mentioned the CEO. “What I’ll say is that clearly, something like this, we’d have a look at as price of return. And I believe we’ll cowl the price of this system, put it that approach.”

“We might have seen this as particular occasion TV, so we’d have offered it in another way to the remainder of buying and selling, however it does get barely merged with different offers that already booked in to go at 9 o’clock,” McCall mentioned.