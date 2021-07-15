Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Set To Expand New Netflix Undertaking

Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2nd Netflix venture will focal point on a 12-year-old woman’s adventures in an animated collection.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions introduced Wednesday that the running identify “Pearl” will likely be evolved for the streaming carrier. Meghan created the speculation of the family-focused animated collection, which used to be impressed through plenty of ladies from historical past.

Meghan will function an govt manufacturer with filmmaker David Furnish, who labored as a manufacturer on “Rocketman” and “Sherlock Gnomes.”

“Like many ladies her age, our heroine Pearl is on a adventure of self-discovery as she tries to triumph over existence’s day by day demanding situations,” Meghan mentioned in a remark. “I’m delighted that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and those unbelievable manufacturers, will in combination carry you this new animated collection, which celebrates peculiar ladies right through historical past.”

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY’S FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF CALLS HER EXPERIENCE ‘INCREDIBLE’

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple lately signed a deal to create content material for Netflix and are growing content material podcasts for Spotify. The primary venture with Netflix will heart at the Invictus Video games, which supplies ill and injured army group of workers and veterans the chance to compete in sports activities.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple had been detangling their lives from the British royal relations and live in California.