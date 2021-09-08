Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “cheeky” plan to reconcile with Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markley and Prince Harry plan to return to the UK for Elizabeth II to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana in person (Getty Images)

Since they left their functions within the British royal family and left for California, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aired the dirty laundry of the institution. For this reason, the last request they have made to approach Queen Elizabeth II has surprised.

After stormy weather, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to want to reconcile with the British royal family. As reported by local media, The couple have requested a meeting with the monarch for the next few weeks and they hope to present their daughter, Lilibet Diana, who came to the world on June 4. in a California hospital.

The Duchess of Sussex have offered to fly to see Her Majesty, for the Duchess’s first return trip to the UK from the famous Megxit, in March 2020.

At the moment, according to the newspaper The Sun, Meghan and Harry have not agreed on the date, but they have expressed their intentions to the staff of Elizabeth II, who were surprised by the request after months of public attacks on their own family.

According to this medium, Harry has already made some calls to his family while he and Meghan plan a baptism for the four-month-old Lilibet, possibly at Windsor Castle.

In England, on the other hand, the inner circle of the Queen of England has been surprised by the request for a meeting, months after the couple criticized the royal family in the famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle’s personal friend.

“Harry and Meghan have made this offer, but a lot of people is shocked by his impudence. They may really want to see the queen, but it is impressive considering what they have put her through this year, “sources from the royal house told the aforementioned media.

The monarch’s staff has so far not responded. Everything indicates that the meeting could not happen, because the high-level staff of Buckingham, dismissed the request of Harry and his wife as something “cynical” after everything that the couple declared on television.

“Queen Elizabeth II still loves Harry very much, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie. But the court is surprised by the change, especially on Meghan’s part, after what happened.“, These sources added to The Sun.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want their little daughter Lilibet to be baptized at Windsor Castle (WireImage)

The marriage attacks escalated with the explosive television encounter with Oprah Winfrey. Before the cameras with millions of people watching the interview in the US, Harry, 36, and his wife, 40, denounced that a member of the royalty had expressed concern about the skin color of their son Archie before his birth.

On February 19, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Elizabeth II that they would no longer work as members of the British royal family, having decided a year ago to withdraw from the monarchy, start a new life outside the UK and become financially independent. Following this confirmation, the 95-year-old Queen of England He decided to withdraw from his grandson – sixth in the line of succession to the British throne – the honorary sponsorships he held and distribute them among other members of the family.

The grandson of Elizabeth II said in the interview he gave Oprah in March with his wife that his family had cut off financial aid after his resignation and that he had had to use the millions that Lady Di left him in order to start a new life away from London.

