Meghan Markle Complained to ITV Over Piers Morgan Comments (Report)

Meghan Markle is believed to have filed a proper grievance to ITV over former “Good Morning Britain” presenter Piers Morgan’s feedback about her suicide revelations.

Selection understands that Markle wrote to CEO Carolyn McCall on Monday, elevating issues over how Morgan’s phrases would have an effect on the psychological well being dialogue within the U.Ok. and should even influence somebody considering suicide.

The difficulty of psychological well being is paramount for ITV, which wants to be seen as taking the matter critically following a spate of suicides linked to its hit present “Love Island,” together with that of widespread host Caroline Flack a 12 months in the past.

Each ITV and Markle’s representatives declined to touch upon the matter.

Morgan stop the favored morning information program on Tuesday shortly after U.Ok. media regulator Ofcom opened an investigation into his feedback on Monday’s episode. British tabloid The Solar reported that Morgan, a everlasting fixture on this system since 2015, exited after ITV bosses requested him to apologize on air and he refused. The broadcaster declined to confirm the report.

Responding to Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell CBS interview, by which Markle revealed to Oprah Winfrey her psychological well being struggles and suicidal ideas, a belligerent Morgan solid doubt on Markle’s feedback.

“Who did you go to? What did they are saying to you?” demanded Morgan. “I’m sorry, I don’t consider a phrase she mentioned, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t consider it if she learn me a climate report.”

Though Morgan later clarified his remarks on “Good Morning Britain,” noting that, “It’s not for me to query if she felt suicidal, I’m not in her thoughts and that’s for her to say,” the presenter on Wednesday declared that he’s “had time to replicate on my opinion, and I nonetheless don’t [believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview].”

Ofcom launched its investigation on Tuesday after greater than 41,000 folks wrote in to complain about Morgan’s behaviour.

Earlier within the day, on Tuesday’s version of this system, Morgan stormed off set whereas “Good Morning Britain” was being broadcast dwell, following an altercation with weatherman Alex Beresford, who referred to as Morgan’s antics “diabolical.” The host then left, uttering, “Sorry. You’ll be able to trash me, mate, however not alone present. Goodbye.”

The Oprah interview with the couple has despatched shockwaves via the U.Ok., the place a peak of 12.3 million viewers tuned into the published on ITV. Buckingham Palace on Tuesday responded to the allegations of racism made within the interview, noting that the “entire household was saddened” to study the “full extent” of the pair’s trials within the U.Ok. and the matter will likely be addressed in non-public.