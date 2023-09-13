Meghan Markle Debuts At The Invictus Games 2023 In A Banana Republic Factory Dress Costing $70:

The Duchess of Sussex left Los Angeles on Monday evening and joined her spouse, Prince Harry, within Düsseldorf for the sporting event. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was snapped at the Santa Barbara In-N-Out drive-thru upon September 10.

For her first public appearance, Meghan wore a $70 shirtdress with pleated midi length from Banana Republic Factory that is presently on sale.

Meghan was also seen donning a friendship bracelet with the words “I am Invictus,” a reference to the motto of the Games.

Harry Coordinated Alongside Meghan And Wore A Sharp Black Suit:

“I am pleased that the initial event I can do for Invictus was here alongside all of you,” Meghan stated during her speech. “It’s been off to an excellent start so far, according to what I’ve heard; is that accurate? The audience responded with applause.

She apologized for her late arrival and said she couldn’t wait to bring her children, Prince Archie as well as Princess Lilibet, alongside her one day, as reported by source.

Harry matched Meghan’s attire; he wore a black suit, blue button-down, as well as black leather dress shoes. There are photographs of them giggling together onstage throughout their welcoming reception.

The Invictus Games have been a cause dear to Prince Harry, and it was there in 2017 that both of them went public alongside their relationship. “On a very personal note, I would like to thank all of you for accepting me into the Invictus family,” Meghan stated in a speech in 2018.

Harry Was Previously In London On September 7 For The 2023 Wellchild Awards:

“I am genuinely so thankful to be a part of this alongside each of you. Meghan has accompanied Harry to all Invictus Games since they began courting, such as last year’s pandemic-delayed event within the Netherlands.

Harry arrived in London for the 2023 WellChild Awards on September 7, after which he flew to Germany, where he met Meghan today.

The royal has served as a patron of WellChild, a British charity for children alongside health conditions, for fifteen years and has previously attended the awards ceremony eleven times.

“The royal couple of Sussex are thrilled to attend the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. The Duke will remain in attendance for the duration of the games, and the Duchess will arrive shortly after the games commence, according to a statement released by the Sussexes to Bazaar.com last month.

Meghan arrived in Düsseldorf, and just hours later, she and Harry attended an event for 1600 Games participants and supporters. Lovely material, once again demonstrating that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex beaming side-by-side could melt the hardest of hearts.

Currently, Meghan Is In Germany As Part Of The Great Sussex Revitalization Project:

So, now that the mother-of-two is officially in Germany as well as the great Sussex rehabilitation project has begun, what’s the one new fact we’ve learned thanks to Sussex advisers and the journalists they appear to have briefed on the ground?

And while this may appear to be an insignificant detail, consider why the media was so focused on Meghan’s ability to style her own hair at a ceremony for wounded veterans as well as military personnel.

Moreover, if aides are emphasizing the novelty of the Duchess of Sussex applying her own eyeliner this week, does that imply that she previously traveled with a glam retinue, with portable heated rollers and a layer of lip gloss always kept just out of view?

Meghan Exhibited Concerning Signs Of An Ailment Sustained Via Her Brother-In-Law Prince William:

Last year, when introduced Harry at the beginning of the ceremony, she spared no time lavishing him with praise. I could not possibly admire or revere him more.”

“I apologize for my tardiness,” said the Duchess of Sussex. “I had to utilize a little extra time getting our children situated at home and off to school. Three smoothies as well as a school drop-off, as well as I’ve only been on the ground for a couple of hours.”

Unfortunately, sloppiness was clearly evident here. Even though it was a brief speech, Meghan displayed concerning symptoms of I-itis, a condition that her brother-in-law Prince William suffered from.