Meghan Markle Marks International Women’s Day at London High School

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a shock go to Friday to a highschool in Dagenham, East London, to discuss gender parity forward of International Women’s Day.

Her go to additionally marked the 50th anniversary of Britain’s Equal Pay Act, which sought to forestall discrimination towards ladies within the office. Markle was joined on stage at the varsity by Geraldine Expensive, one of many feminine staff at the Ford motor plant in Dagenham who went on strike for equal pay in 1968, and whose case helped set off the laws.

Speaking of their story, which was made into the 2010 movie “Made in Dagenham,” Markle stated: “It’s the finest instance of regardless of how small you may really feel, how low you might really feel on the ladder or the totem pole, it doesn’t matter what colour you might be, it doesn’t matter what gender you might be, you might have a voice and also you actually have the correct to talk up for what is true.”

Markle addressed her feedback to the teenage boys within the viewers in addition to the ladies. “It’s very simple to typically compartmentalize or silo this concept of International Women’s Day as solely being about ladies. Nevertheless it’s not, it’s about all of us,” she stated.

She stated to the boys: “You might have your moms, sisters, girlfriends in your life. Defend them. Be certain that they’re feeling valued, and protected. And let’s all simply rally collectively to make International Women’s Day one thing that’s not simply on Sunday, however frankly appears like day-after-day of the yr.”

Earlier than being given a tour of the varsity, Markle had a photograph taken with the scholars, who posed with their arms in an equals check in reference to the International Women’s Day marketing campaign theme “EachforEqual.”

The go to is one her final solo engagements as a member of the royal household earlier than she and Prince Harry step again from official duties.