Meghan Markle Oprah Interview: Palace Perpetuated ‘Falsehoods’

In a brand new teaser for Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Markle doesn’t maintain again about her emotions towards Buckingham Palace.

When requested by Oprah how she feels concerning the Palace listening to her communicate her fact, Markle says that “there’s rather a lot that’s been misplaced already” with reference to her relationship with the royal household.

“I don’t know the way they might count on that in any case of this time, we might nonetheless simply be silent if there’s an energetic position that the agency is taking part in in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle says. “And if that comes with threat of shedding issues, I imply there’s rather a lot that’s been misplaced already.”

The teaser comes on the heels of an article in The Occasions wherein a number of royal aides allegedly disclosed that there had been a bullying criticism made towards Markle by certainly one of her assistants. Later, the Buckingham Palace introduced they’d examine the allegations and a spokesperson for Markle advised Those that Markle was “saddened” by the claims.

“The Duchess is saddened by this newest assault on her character, notably as somebody who has been the goal of bullying herself and is deeply dedicated to supporting those that have skilled ache and trauma,” the spokesperson advised Folks. “She is set to proceed her work constructing compassion all over the world and can hold striving to set an instance for doing what is true and doing what is sweet.”

Set to air Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Markle guarantees to dive into the couple’s expertise with royal life, dealing with the general public eye and their future targets.

