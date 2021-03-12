Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Interview Prompts Another U.Ok. Media Exit

After sparking the departure of Piers Morgan from ITV’s “Good Morning Britain,” the reverberations of Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have prompted one other British media exit.

Ian Murray, govt director of the U.Ok. Society of Editors, stepped down on Wednesday over a press release issued earlier within the week by the group, which stated it was “not acceptable” for the couple to make claims of racism within the press “with out supporting proof.” The assertion additionally stated that “the U.Ok. media will not be bigoted and won’t be swayed from its very important position holding the wealthy and highly effective to account following the assault on the press by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The assertion was roundly criticized and led to ITV presenter Charlene White (“Unfastened Girls”) pulling out of internet hosting the British Press Awards, staged by the Society of Editors. She requested them to search out another person — “Maybe somebody whose views align with yours: that the U.Ok. press is the one establishment in your complete nation who has an ideal document on race,” stated White.

“For the reason that Black Lives Matter motion actually took maintain within the U.Ok. final 12 months, each single establishment on this nation has needed to lastly take a look at its failings and its place by way of how they deal with ethnic minorities, each inside and out of doors of its partitions,” White stated. “However for some unknown cause, you are feeling as if the U.Ok. press is exempt in that dialogue.”

Whereas stepping down, Murray stated: “Whereas I don’t agree that the Society’s assertion was in any means supposed to defend racism, I settle for it may have been a lot clearer in its condemnation of bigotry and has clearly triggered upset.

“As govt director, I lead the Society and as such should take the blame and so I’ve determined it’s best for the board and membership that I step apart in order that the group can begin to rebuild its popularity,” stated Murray.

“The Society of Editors has a proud historical past of campaigning for freedom of speech and the very important work that journalists do in a democracy to carry energy to account,” stated the physique. “Our assertion on Meghan and Harry was made in that spirit however didn’t replicate what everyone knows: that there’s a lot of labor to be completed within the media to enhance range and inclusion. We are going to replicate on the response our assertion prompted and work in direction of being a part of the answer.”

“The U.Ok. will not be bigoted, the U.Ok. press is bigoted, particularly the tabloids,” Prince Harry had stated through the interview.

Murray was previously the editor of the Southern Each day Echo, a regional tabloid in Hampshire.