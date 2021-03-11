Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William in New BBC Series

A brand new present affairs collection for BBC Two will chart the connection of {couples} Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Prince William and Kate Middleton with the media.

Introduced by BBC media editor Amol Rajan for the BBC Two channel, the two-part collection options over 50 hours of interviews, carried out over a number of months, and tracks the divergent paths taken by the 2 units of youthful Royals. Rajan meets the journalists who began masking the story, after which discovered themselves turning into part of it. His reporting will clarify what these occasions reveal in regards to the pillars of contemporary Britain, the monarchy and the media, and the actual story behind their fraught, complicated and altering relationship.

This system will probably be accompanied by a Radio 4 podcast for BBC Sounds that may dive deeper into totally different features of the story.

BBC Two has additionally commissioned an interview collection that sees Rajan conduct in-depth interviews with high-profile world company who’re influencing modern life, from tech barons, to enterprise leaders, to cultural influencers. The collection will probably be made by BBC Studios and BBC Information’ lengthy kind commissions.

Rajan will probably be even be becoming a member of the celebrated Radio 4 “Right now” program workforce later this spring. Radio 4’s “The Media Present,” which Rajan at present presents, will get a brand new host to interchange him.

“Our deep, intensive reporting on the Royals has uncovered some exceptional tales, on a topic of worldwide — and rising — fascination,” mentioned Rajan.

BBC director of stories Fran Unsworth mentioned: “Amol conducts interviews with sharpness and style, and I’m delighted we’ll have the ability to showcase that to the widest doable viewers throughout BBC Two and the ‘Right now’ program.”