“Meghan Markle researched Prince Harry before their blind encounter in a bar,” a royal writer revealed

The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle with the Princess and the Prince of Wales at Westminster Hall, London (Reuters)

prince harry clings to his wife Meghan Markle “like a man in need, like a lifeboat,” said royal biographer Tom Bower exclusively to Page Six. The Duchess of Sussex “satisfies all” of the Duke of Sussex’s “requirements,” opined the author of “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.”

Bower also claims that King Charles III’s son, 38, is a “damaged” and “very disturbed” man as a result of childhood trauma, and Markle, 41, knew how to win him over. “He is psychologically damaged both by the death of his mother and by the father’s treatment of his mother, and of Harry himself, when he was a child,” the author alleges.

The unhappy marriage of his mother, Princess Diana, due to King Charles III’s long relationship with his now wife, Queen Consort Camilla, made headlines in the tabloids when Harry was just a child. The tragic death of the former Princess of Wales in August 1997, when Harry was just 12 years old, also garnered intense media attention.

The Duke of Sussex previously spoke about the trauma surrounding his childhood, accusing his father of passing on a “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2021. He also claimed that both his father and older brother William were “caught up” and what i felt “pity” for them.

Markle has always claimed that she didn’t know anything about Harry when they went on their first date, only asking if he was “nice”. However, in “Revenge,” Bower alleged that the former “Suits” actress carefully vetted the prince before their blind encounter in a London bar in early July 2016. “As an intelligent woman with a lot of experience, I knew exactly which buttons to press”, affirms the biographer to the aforementioned medium.

Bower emphasized that Harry was “miserable” as a royal and Markle offered him a way out.

The couple stepped down from their royal duties in January 2020, less than two years after marrying in May 2018. Harry and Markle now live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, and signed lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix.

“I think he enjoys paddling in the Pacific far more than shaking hands in the rain in a northern British city,” Bower said, referring to the engagements the royal family hosts each year.

Bower also believes that the recent death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II must have been particularly difficult for Harry, who was initially prevented from wearing his military uniform to honor his grandmother’s coffin and from being invited to a pre-delivery reception. funeral.

The photos to “humiliate” the royal family

After their return to California after participating in the funeral of Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry authorized the publication of a series of photographs that were taken in London (Misan Harriman)

According to Bower, famous for his unauthorized biographies, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have published their most recent portraits to “humiliate the royal family”.

The writer, who analyzed the couple’s behavior with facts, concluded that they are trying to build a business in their image: “Everything is money. And for their benefit, they were in the public eye for seven days or more during the funeral, every day they were filmed.”

In that sense, he also stated that everything would be about a strategy to build “Meghan as a brand” and cited examples that supported his opinion such as Archetypes, the duchess’s podcast, the series on Netflix and the memoir that Prince Harry would publish later this year. On the latter, he apparently left the crown very badly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s friend and photographer, Misan Harriman, shared the photos of the couple on his Instagram profile

On the other hand, Bower compared the appearances that the couple had during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June with the acts on the occasion of her funeral. In the writer’s words, in the first, “they were dragged to an upstairs window and barely seen.” However, in September “they took center stage.”

Meghan’s photographer and friend, Misan Harriman, published two photos taken during the couple’s trip to the United Kingdom, just before the death of Elizabeth II on September 8. In one of the images, the couple look at the camera and in the other, in black and white, they are in profile.

These photos of the couple were published almost simultaneously with a real portrait, shared by the British Royal House, where King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, and the Princes of Wales are. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were omitted.

King Charles II and the Queen consort with Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales. A photograph taken at Buckingham Palace on September 18 (@chrisjacksongetty)

The death of Elizabeth II brought with it the change of all the roles in the British royal family. Charles ceased to be Prince of Wales to become the new King of England and William succeeded his father to the title he held for more than six decades.

After Elizabeth’s death, the Dukes of Sussex were removed almost at the end on the official page of the family. Prince Andrew, who was also forced out of royal life by his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, is right behind Meghan and Harry.

