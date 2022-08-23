Meghan Markle revealed that her son Archie almost died in a fire in his room

Meghan Markle launched her “Archetypes” podcast. In the first episode, she talked to her close friend and tapeworm star, Serena Williams (Spotify).

Meghan Markle criticized those who labeled her “ambitious” when she began dating Prince Harry in the first episode of his “Archetypes” podcast, which launched Tuesday on Spotify.

titled “The misconception of ambition” With Serena Williams, Meghan, 41, spoke with her close friend and tennis superstar Williams, 40, about the double standard women face when they’re labeled “ambitious”.

“I don’t remember hearing the negative connotations of the word ambition until I started dating my now husband. And apparently ambition is a terrible thing, terrible for a woman, according to some.” said Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018 at Windsor Castle. They are the parents of Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

“The misconception that if you are an ambitious woman, you have an agenda, you must be calculating, selfish, aggressive or escalator. And that if you are so fierce or strong or brave, you somehow deserve whatever is thrown at you, however lopsided or unfair, and even when it is more than most men could bear. exposition.

Speaking of her guests, who will also include Mariah Carey next week, Meghan said: “Everyone has somehow borne the brunt of these labels and of course I know a thing or two about that.”

Williams also revealed that Harry helped her with the decision to retire from tennis long before it was announced, and spent about an hour discussing it with her.

Meghan, who resigned from the British family as a senior royal, said: “I think, you know, the two of us, or all three of us, really know that sometimes the right decision is not the easiest decision.”

On the brink of tragedy

Meghan and Williams, who was on the guest list for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, also shared personal stories about the struggles they’ve faced as new mothers.

At one point, the duchess told for the first time how their son Archie – just a few months old – narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom where he was supposed to sleep during the Sussexes’ tour of South Africa in 2019.

Archie’s then-nanny, named only as Lauren, had taken the four-and-a-half-month-old boy downstairs with her while she went to get a snack when the heater in the baby’s room caught fire.

“Our amazing nanny Lauren was crying her eyes out. She was supposed to put Archie down for a nap, but she went downstairs to get a snack.”explained. Fortunately, Lauren took Archie with her.

“In that period of time when he went downstairs, the heater in the child’s room caught fire. There was no fire detector, someone smelled smoke in the hallway, so they went in and were able to extinguish it. I was supposed to be sleeping there.”said the duchess.

The former “Suits” star recounted how her young son had been left at home for an official visit to Nyanga Township, where she delivered a speech with her husband.

“We end the engagement, we get in the car and they tell us there was a fire in the baby’s room”, he recounted. “We came back. And of course, as a mother, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, what?’ Everyone was crying, shocked. And what did we have to do? Go out and make another official commitment. This doesn’t make any sense, you have to tell people what happened.”

Meghan said she was shocked after the misfortune that could have happened. After the incident, the couple continued with their agenda. “And even though they moved us to another place afterwards, we still had to drop off our baby and go make another official commitment.”

At one point in the chat, Meghan and Williams greet Harry with “Hi,” and Harry says to Williams, “I like what you’ve done with your hair.” The tennis player replies: “Thank you. I’m glad to see you, as always. I miss them.” The duke replies “Well, come see us.” As Harry leaves, Meghan tells him, “Thank you, my love.”

The Archewell Foundation announced earlier this year that the couple’s Spotify podcast would finally debut in August, 18 months after signing the lucrative deal.

“Archetypes” is hosted by Meghan, who will speak with historians, experts and women who have experienced being typecast. The Duchess, anticipating the type of guests that will turn up, added: “This is Archetypes, the podcast where we dissect and explore the labels that try to hold women back.”

“I will be having conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I will talk to historians to understand how we got here in the first place,” she says in the introductory audio.

Meghan and Harry have signed a lucrative deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around $18 million, by the end of 2020. But they’ve only released one show so far: a Christmas special with their son Archie and celebrity guests. , in December 2020.

The Californian has long been an advocate for female empowerment. Spotify and Archewell Audio described her conversations with typecast women as “uncensored” and said that the Duchess would delve into the origins of the stereotypes.

