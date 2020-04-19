Meghan Markle to Give First TV Interview Since Royal Exit – Variety

Meghan Markle has her first TV interview set after she and Prince Harry moved to the US and left the royal household behind.

Markle will speak on “Good Morning America” on Monday in regards to the Disney Plus nature documentary “Elephants,” which she narrates. The movie follows a herd of elephants trekking 1,000 miles throughout the Kalahari desert looking for water.

“Elephants” was Markle’s first main position in a manufacturing since she married Prince Harry in 2017 and joined the royal household.

In his overview of the documentary, Variety movie critic Owen Gleiberman mentioned, “Meghan Markle does an inviting model of the healthful however amused Disney narrator singsong as she delivers strains like, ‘Shani has already misplaced observe of Jomo. There he’s!’ [Jomo twirls his trunk around in the water like a helicopter blade.] ‘What is he doing? It’s time for a pool social gathering!’ Which seems to be extra like a cheerful mud social gathering.”

After dwelling in Canada for a quick stint, the couple just lately relocated to Los Angeles and located a brand new residence. Whereas there, they had been underneath the watch and safety of British safety and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Nonetheless, President Donald Trump mentioned that the couple could have to pay for their very own safety whereas within the U.S. and they won’t be given guards paid with the nation’s tax {dollars}.