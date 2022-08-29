Meghan Markle’s new attack on the royal family: “We were disrupting the dynamics of the monarchy”

Meghan Markle’s new attack on the royal family (Getty Images)

Meghan Markle41, launched a new attack on the royal family, claiming that she and Prince Harry are “happy” of having left the UK and that they were “upsetting the dynamics of the hierarchy by simply existingbefore stepping down as royals in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is the cover of the latest fashion issue of The Cutwhere she discussed her new life with her husband and children, Archie and Lilibet, and her departure from the royal family.

“Just by existing, we were disrupting the dynamics of the monarchy’s hierarchy. So we decided, ‘Okay, okay, let’s get out of here.’ And we are very happy that we did.”explained Meghan, who listed a large number of princes, princesses and dukes who got what they wanted within the family without having to leave. The identity of these royals does not appear in the article.

The article notes that Harry and Meghan suggested that they should be allowed to work on behalf of the monarchy but earn their own money, but that was denied. Speaking to writer Allison P Davis, Meghan said: “That, for some reason, is not something we were allowed to do, even though several other family members do exactly that.”

Meghan also assured that many of the things that were told about the reform of Frogmore Cottage, the house that the Sussexes occupied after their wedding, were lies: “There was never, for example, a floating-floor yoga studio, never a gold tub or a copper tub; there was no special wing for my mother.”

In addition, he said that Harry “lost” his father, Prince Charles, after his departure from the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex mentioned her husband’s strained relationship with her father when she was asked about her falling out with her own father, Thomas Markle.

“Harry told me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it is for me, but that’s his decision.”, he claimed. “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy not to forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive.”

Meghan Markle’s cover for The Cut

Speaking about Archetypes, her new podcast that premiered on Spotify last week, Meghan said she’s excited to reconnect with audiences with her own voice. “It’s so real. I feel different. I can use my voice again.” he told The Cut.

Meghan and Prince Harry are preparing content for Netflix after a $100 million deal. “The part of my life that I have not been able to share, that people have not been able to see, is our love story.”, he alluded, citing the closing of his speech at his 2019 wedding, where he said that he found faith in the “full knowledge that, above all, love wins”.

“I hope that’s the feeling people get when they see the content or the projects we’re working on,” Meghan said.

Meghan Markle launched her “Archetypes” podcast. In the first episode she spoke with her close friend and tennis star, Serena Williams (Spotify)

Reflecting on the freedom she and Prince Harry, 37, have today both professionally and personally, as they raise son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, she added: “When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story.”

In the interview, Meghan also said that she would not have been able to pick up her son from school if they still lived in England. “Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good mother who protects my son,” she stated.

Markle said that hated having to share family photos with the same British media whose readers called their “children by the word nigger”and racial slur referring to people of color. When she was an active member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex was expected to post photos of her son Archie, now 3, to the press group that works for Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family.

“Why would I give the very people who use that racist word a picture of my son before I can share it with the people who love my son?”the former American actress wondered. “Tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

The Dukes of Sussex with their children Archie and Lilibet (@alexilubomirski) (@alexilubomirski)

Markle noted that she and Prince Harry did not have control of the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account that they initially shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton. When the couple parted ways to create their own social media handle, @sussexroyal, they opted out of the “swap game.” Instead, Markle and the prince They published photos without first giving them to the press office of the Royal House.

The couple closed their account when they stepped down from their royal roles, which they officially left in February 2021. Markle has previously referred to the racist media coverage that drove her and her husband out of the royal family and off social media. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, she said that a Her husband’s relative made comments about the skin color of their unborn child.

As she and Harry continue to share more about her decision to leave royal life, Meghan said she was “still recovering” from her time in the royal family.

The interview arrives in the week that the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

The Sussexes will return to the UK next week for a series of charity events. They will also travel to Germany to kick off next year’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

