Meghan McCain Sorry for Aiding Trump’s Racist Rhetoric Against Asians

March 23, 2021
3 Min Read

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain has apologized for dismissing former President Donald Trump’s racist nicknames for COVID-19.

Again in March 2020, the conservative speak present host mentioned she didn’t “have an issue with folks calling it [COVID-19] no matter they need.”

“I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been focused in the direction of the Asian-American group,” McCain tweeted on Monday. “There isn’t any doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of those assaults and I apologize for any previous feedback that aided that agenda.”

McCain didn’t seem on Monday’s episode of “The View.”

John Oliver known as out McCain on Sunday’s “Final Week Tonight With John Oliver” throughout a section on the causes of latest acts of violence in opposition to Asians.

Whereas McCain had mentioned she didn’t help stereotyping Asian folks, she additionally mentioned she had no drawback with Trump referring to COVID-19 because the “China virus.”

“I feel if the left needs to give attention to PC labeling this virus, it’s an effective way to get Trump re-elected,” McCain mentioned again in March 2020. “I don’t have an issue with folks calling it no matter they need. It’s a lethal virus that did originate in Wuhan.”

Final week, McCain spoke out in opposition to anti-Asian violence and tweeted a graphic that learn “Cease Asian Hate.” Whereas Oliver mentioned this was a pleasant gesture, McCain utilizing her platform to ignore Trump’s racist rhetoric “may be very a lot giving area for that hate to develop.”

“Oh good! Meghan McCain doesn’t have an issue with it,” Oliver mentioned. “Hear to not the scores of Asian Individuals telling everybody that the time period is harmful and offensive. As a substitute, collect round and take the phrase of a rich white lady who’s dressed like she’s about to put off 47 folks over Zoom.”

Final month, McCain known as on the Biden administration to interchange Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s prime infectious illness knowledgeable, with somebody who “possibly does perceive science.” Whereas she primarily blamed Trump for what she perceived as a defective vaccine rollout plan, she mentioned it continued that manner beneath the brand new administration. Since McCain made these feedback, the variety of vaccine doses which have been administered has practically tripled.

