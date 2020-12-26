Meghan Trainor Buys $6.6 Million Los Angeles House

She’s famously recognized for being all about that bass, however this vacation season Meghan Trainor is all in regards to the bling. The Nantucket native has tossed out $6.6 million for a dizzyingly glitzy mansion within the upscale L.A. neighborhood of Encino, the identical a part of city the place a bunch of different superstar musicians — Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez amongst them — have lately bought properties.

Trainor purchased the 1.1-acre property from Doug Jordan, the 31-year-old rapper higher referred to as TMG Contemporary and the elder son of main Democratic political boosters Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney. Jordan offered the place after simply two years of possession at a $35,000 loss on paper, an quantity that doesn’t embody the substantial sums of cash he invested into the property’s slick, Vegas-like customized upgrades that embody sufficient LED observe lights to overwhelm a complete metropolis’s energy provide and a state-of-the-art recording studio.

Although the closely facelifted home is dressed to impress, random passersby can be sorely upset. The Fortifications make sure the Trainor property is fully invisible to the general public, hidden behind 10-foot gates and big hedges, and watched over by an elaborate safety system. Timber and terraced gardens dot the park-like grounds.

Company admitted entrance can be impressed by the formal motorcourt earlier than being completely gobsmacked by the lobby, which provides cavernous a number of thrilling new names and features a double staircase and customized chandeliers that give the looks of a diamond waterfall. Past that, medium brown hardwood flooring result in the fireplace-equipped lounge, which presently features as an enormous arcade — full with a violet felt pool desk, a shoot-’em-up station with plastic weapons, and a minimum of one pinball machine.

There are additionally extra conventional eating and household rooms, each of them open to a gourmand kitchen that’s house to a slew of top-notch stainless home equipment and awash in marble. Extra highlights embody a slightly beautiful black-and-white personal workplace, full with customized glass-fronted cabinetry, and a hedonistic main bedroom with personal sitting room, twin showroom closets, and a spa-style tub. The master suite has a lined balcony that overlooks the yard, the place there’s a grassy garden surrounding a plunge pool tricked out with a waterslide and waterfall characteristic.

Tucked right into a far nook of the property is the two-story indifferent guesthouse, the place the property’s former three-car storage now features as a mirror-walled, rubber-floored fitness center. Upstairs, the recording studio shares its house with a second kitchen/bar and a lounge with one other hearth.

Trainor, now 27 and married to actor Daryl Sabara, nonetheless owns a minimum of two different multimillion-dollar Los Angeles properties. Her principal residence stays a contemporary farmhouse-style property in Toluca Lake, bought in 2016 for $4.9 million; and she or he additionally owns a smaller property within the close by Valley Village neighborhood, snapped up later that very same 12 months for $1.7 million.

As for Jordan, he nonetheless owns his $7.2 million “starter” home within the mountains above Beverly Hills, although the Oakland, Calif. native lately accomplished the $9 million acquisition of a Bel Air mansion positioned inside an unique guard-gated neighborhood.

Santiago Arana of The Company held the itemizing; Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland repped Trainor.