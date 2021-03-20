Meghan Trainor to Star in Sitcom as Part of New NBCU TV Deal

Meghan Trainor is now all in regards to the laughs. The singer has sealed a serious general take care of NBCUniversal Tv and Streaming Leisure that features a comedy collection in growth.

Trainor will star in and assist develop the sitcom for NBC, however there is no such thing as a idea or writers connected simply but. The comedy is the primary venture beneath the cross-platform deal, which is the primary of its sort beneath the brand new NBCU Tv and Streaming Leisure construction beneath Susan Rovner.

The deal will even embrace different potential initiatives throughout scripted and unscripted content material for NBCU’s numerous community, cable, streaming and syndication programming shops, together with Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Common Youngsters, USA and Peacock, in addition to NBC.

NBCU is ready to announce the deal on Friday. “As well as to being a phenomenally gifted performer, Meghan is a vibrant and hilarious ray of gentle who’s the proper match for NBC’s model,’” stated Rovner, who joined the corporate as chairman, leisure content material, NBCUniversal Tv & Streaming, in October. “We love the thought of introducing Meghan into the world of scripted comedy as effectively working along with her to discover all of the artistic and loopy methods she will interact with followers throughout our manufacturers. With eight distinct platforms, we’re in a position to present the final word playground for multi-hyphenate artists, and this is only one of the methods we’re leveraging our new construction to profit each expertise and audiences.”

Trainor can be set to share the information on her social media accounts on Friday. The performer known as the huge deal “so past a dream come true. I’m obsessive about and impressed by Susan and might’t wait to work along with her and her extremely gifted group to deliver our concepts to life.”

Trainor first hit it huge with 2014 breakout single “All About That Bass,” finally charting eight multi-platinum singles, promoting hundreds of thousands of albums worldwide, and incomes discover as a voice for feminine empowerment and respect.

She is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and is one of solely 5 feminine artists to obtain a diamond certification for “All About That Bass,” which shares the RIAA Gold & Platinum Awards high honor with solely 15 different singles in historical past.

On TV, she beforehand served as a decide on Fox’s “The 4: Battle for Stardom,” as effectively as on “The Voice UK.” She has additionally had voice roles in the animated movies “Smurfs: The Misplaced Village” and “Playmobil: The Film.”