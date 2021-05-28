Meghasri (Jothi Serial) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Meghasri (Meghashree) is a well-liked actress featured in south Indian motion pictures and serials. She is the granddaughter of C Honnappa Bhagavathar, a director, manufacturer, actor, lyricist, and composer. Her father additionally labored in motion pictures, TV serials, and theatres. She made an performing debut within the 2006 Kannada film Hubli. In 2016, she did a key position within the film Final Bus directed by way of SD Arvinda adopted by way of March 22 film and Dasharatha. Meghasri did a lead position within the delusion serial Jothi (Tamil), Jyothi (Telugu).

