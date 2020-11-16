Mehbooba Mufti again gave provocative statement, said – tampering with Bakarwal community will result in dangerous

Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has once again made an inflammatory statement. This time, the mufti accused the central government that the government is taking such decisions to evacuate Kashmiris from their places and settle the industrialists. He further said that people like peace are being deliberately pushed, the government should not tamper with them, otherwise it may have to face very dangerous consequences. Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti’s party shocked PDP, founder member Muzaffar Hussain Baig left the party due to this

Mehbooba Mufti said that the government wants to relocate the people of Gujjar Bakarwal community and settle other people of India here. While giving a statement, Mufti said that they are hopeless people, do not tamper with them or else bad consequences may have to be suffered.

The Mufti further said that the government has initiated an illegitimate action in Jammu and Kashmir. Under this, people of Gujjar Bakarwal community are being removed. The government is deliberately targeting Muslims. Let me tell you that Mehbooba Mufti targeted the government on the new land bill of the government.

Mehbooba Mufti said that the central government wants to sell the land of Jammu and Kashmir. The government wants to expel the local people and give them to the industrialists. From whom the government gets funds.