Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have no right to live in India: Union Minister

new Delhi: Union Minister Prahlada Joshi has made a big statement on PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who is doing politics regarding the restoration of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister Joshi said, "Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have no right to live in India. One says that with the help of China, we will restore Section 370, at a time when China is trying to attack us. What message do you want to convey to the international community?

Let us know that on Tuesday, a year after the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, the Central Government has amended several laws to allow people outside Jammu and Kashmir to purchase land in the Union Territory.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that the amendments are "unacceptable". He tweeted, "Amendments to the laws regarding the ownership of land in Jammu and Kashmir are unacceptable. Even the symbolism of domicile has been eliminated by making the purchase of non-agricultural land and the transfer of agricultural land easier. Jammu and Kashmir has been put up for sale. Poor landowners holding less land will suffer.'

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said that this is a step taken to ‘leave nowhere’ to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He tweeted, “This is another step to join the nefarious intentions of the Government of India to weaken the people of Jammu and Kashmir and leave them nowhere.” Unconstitutional, Article 370 was removed and looting of our natural resources was allowed and now the land of Jammu and Kashmir has been kept for sale.

In this regard, a gazette notification issued in Hindi and English in this regard has given information about various changes in the land laws, including approving the use of agricultural land to build a public establishment. The most significant change has been made in the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, whose clause 17 has removed the phrase ‘permanent resident of the state’.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters that in these amendments, no permission has been given to give agricultural land to non-farmers. However, several exemptions have been given in the law under which agricultural land can be given for non-agricultural purposes, including the establishment of educational or health care facilities.

Former Advocate General Mohammad Isaac Qadri said that these amendments have opened doors for people outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land here. He said, “Now there is no legal ban on outsiders buying land here.”

Before repealing Article 370 and Article 35-A in August last year, non-residents could not buy any immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the latest changes have paved the way for non-residents to purchase land in the union territory.

Explain that the People’s Alliance, a coalition of 7 political parties of the mainstream of Jammu and Kashmir, declared the changes in land laws, vowing to fight against them on every front.