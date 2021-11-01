Mehbooba Mufti below space arrest: Mehbooba Mufti below space arrest, cell bunkers erected out of doors the home

Mehbooba Mufti below space arrest: Former Leader Minister and Peoples Democratic Birthday celebration (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has been positioned below space arrest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district. Police stated Mehbooba Mufti used to be positioned below space arrest this morning inside of her high-security Fairview place of abode on Gupkar Street.Additionally Learn – Mehbooba Mufti instructed this to PM Modi about 3 Kashmiri scholars arrested in Agra

The police erected a cell bunker on the front of Mufti's place of abode to stop access and go out from the premises. "This step used to be taken as a safety precaution," the police stated.

PDP's core staff assembly is to be held at Mufti's place of abode on Monday. This isn't the primary time that this has been executed. Mehbooba Mufti has been positioned below space arrest a number of instances ahead of.