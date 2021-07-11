Mehbooba Mufti calls dismissal of eleven govt staff together with two sons of Syed Salahuddin a criminal offense

SrinagarJammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Entrance (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday mentioned sacking 11 govt staff on petty grounds is a criminal offense and the Middle is releasing the folk of Jammu and Kashmir by means of “trampling the Charter beneath the guise of pseudo-nationalism”. making energy. Mehbooba tweeted, “The Executive of India continues to disarm the folk of J&Ok beneath the guise of pseudo-nationalism by means of trampling at the Charter which should be upheld. Unexpected dismissal of eleven govt staff on petty grounds is a criminal offense. All coverage choices in J&Ok are all in favour of the only real function of punishing Kashmiris.”Additionally Learn – seventh Pay Fee: DA will build up by means of 3% of central staff, gets arrears in September, know what quantity of money will probably be to be had

Officers mentioned on Saturday that the Jammu and Kashmir govt has sacked 11 of its staff, together with two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin and two police body of workers for allegedly operating as allies of terrorist organisations. Additionally Learn – Jammu and Kashmir: 11 govt staff sacked for operating with terrorist organizations, together with two sons of Syed Salahuddin

The Jammu and Kashmir govt on Saturday sacked 11 of its staff, together with two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin and two police body of workers, for allegedly operating as allies of terrorist organisations. The sacked staff have been from training, police, agriculture, talent construction, energy, well being departments and SKIMS (Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Scientific Sciences. Officers mentioned that of those 11 staff, 4 have been from Anantnag, 3 from Budgam and Baramulla, Srinagar, One every from Pulwama and Kupwara. Additionally Learn – Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in come upon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, seek operation underway

Those staff were disregarded beneath Article 311 of the Indian Charter. No inquiry has been performed beneath this newsletter and the disregarded worker can most effective way the Prime Court docket for aid. Officers mentioned the committee constituted to supervise such instances in its 2d and fourth assembly had beneficial the dismissal of 3 and 8 staff, respectively, from govt provider. Hizbul Mujahideen chief’s sons Syed Ahmed Shakeel and Shahid Yusuf have additionally been disregarded from provider for his or her alleged involvement in terror financing. Officers mentioned that one among them was once operating in SKIMS, whilst the opposite was once within the training division. The Nationwide Investigation Company had traced the hyperlinks of each the individuals to terror financing.

In the second one assembly of the committee, the 3 staff who have been beneficial for sacking come with an individual operating in ITI in Kupwara, who used to assist 15 may organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. Officers mentioned that he used to tell terrorist organizations in regards to the motion of safety forces and used to assist terrorists in sporting out actions in secret. But even so him, two lecturers from Anantnag in South Kashmir have been discovered all in favour of anti-national actions, he mentioned. He was once spreading the separatist ideology of Jamaat Islami and Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

The 8 govt staff who have been beneficial for sacking within the fourth assembly of the committee come with two constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police who supported terrorism from throughout the police division and supplied inner data and logistical beef up to terrorists. . He instructed that constable Abdul Rashid Shigan himself had attacked the protection forces. He instructed that some other govt worker had given safe haven to 2 dreaded terrorists in his area.

Officers mentioned Jabbar Ahmed Pare and Nisar Ahmed Tantraye, who have been disregarded from provider within the training division, have been actively all in favour of selling the separatist time table subsidized by means of Pakistan and spreading the ideology of Jamaat-e-Islami. Shahi Ahmed Lone, operating as an inspector within the electrical energy division, was once discovered all in favour of smuggling and transporting palms for Hizbul Mujahideen. He was once discovered touring at the Srinagar-Jammu Nationwide Freeway with two terrorists in January closing 12 months and sporting palms, ammunition and explosives.